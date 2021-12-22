India-South Africa will continue despite the transition

Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical officer Suhaib Manjra said that the BCCI (Cricket Board of India) and CSA have mutually agreed that even if a corona infected case comes to the fore in the players or support staff, both the teams will be in the upcoming Test and The ODI series will continue and close contacts will not be forced to remain in isolation.

The Indian team will start a three-match Test series against South Africa from December 26, followed by the second Test in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7 and the third Test in Cape Town from January 11 to 15. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series with matches on January 19, 21 and 23. There is a specific consensus that the BCCI can pull out of the tour only if the situation worsens in South Africa where the new COVID form Omicron was found. But a senior official said that they are not likely to leave anyone yet.

CSA provided Manjra’s response, “We have discussed with India and agreed a protocol.” Considering that everyone would have been vaccinated inside the ‘Bio-bubble’, then if a positive case comes to the fore and if his condition is stable, then he will be isolated inside the hotel.’ “The players in contact will continue to play and practice and they will be tested daily,” he said. It is learned that rapid antigen test will be done daily and both the teams are prepared for the situation arising out of positive cases.

But as long as proper precautions are taken, the chain will continue. He said, “BCCI is very satisfied with the bio-bubble provided by CSA to the Indian team. Yes, we will definitely take a decision in the best interest of our players and their families. “As of now everyone is in a biologically safe environment and routine testing is being done,” a senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity. “The point of contention was what happens to close contacts.

One of your players or support staff can be positive but earlier we saw that even if close contacts came negative in RT-PCR test, they had to isolate themselves. When this happens it becomes difficult to continue the match. The tour of India is significant for South African cricket in terms of commercial rights, as well as a large sum of money from the broadcast rights of the series. The Indian team is staying at a resort in Centurion where the bio-bubble has ample space inside so that their families are not confined to closed rooms like they used to be in five-star hotels. The matches of this series will be played without spectators. (agency)