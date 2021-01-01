India support staff corona positive: A member of the India support staff in Manchester against England has tested positive for Kovid 19 ahead of the fifth test: the final test starting tomorrow is in jeopardy, another member of Team India is corona positive.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test against England starting on Friday, the Indian team has suffered another setback. After head coach Ravi Shastri, another member of the support staff was found to be positive. Due to this, the team had to cancel today’s practice session.An official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed PTI, but the identity of the support staff member has not been revealed. Players are advised to stay in their rooms.

During the fourth Test, head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for Kovid-1 for and is already on the sidelines. Fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and physio Nitin Patel are also isolated in London.

When India won the match on the fifth day at the Oval, only batting coach Vikram Rathore was with the team. India are currently 2-1 up in the five-match series, but this new development has cast doubt on the fifth and final Test.