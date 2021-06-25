India Supports Diplomatic Efforts For Peace In West Asia Countries

He also said that India supports all diplomatic efforts to establish peace and will continue to partner with the international community in achieving this goal.

New Delhi. India on Thursday told the UN Security Council the need to resume direct talks between Israel and Palestine and called for taking forward the peace process in West Asia. Secretary (West) in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup urged all stakeholders present in the Middle East to reduce tensions and avoid provocations, saying that the stand-off only leads to a loss of mutual trust and the possibility of violence. Get. He said that the peace process in the region cannot be postponed for a long time. Swarup also stressed on direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine.

Also read: 80 percent of the world’s trade is done by sea, but it is also a big danger

Also read: Syria carried out an airstrike near Israel’s nuclear reactor, the Israeli army responded like this

He reiterated India’s commitment to establish a free and democratic Palestine and said that for a long-term and meaningful peace, we have to move forward and understand that there is no other alternative to a two-state solution. He also said that India supports all diplomatic efforts to establish peace and will continue to partner with the international community in achieving this goal.

It is noteworthy that for some time there has been a conflict between the rebel groups of Israel and Palestine. Israel has alerted its security system to protect against missiles being fired at it and is engaged in destroying the attackers’ base camp through air strikes. Many innocent civilians have also lost their lives in the conflict that broke out between the two factions.