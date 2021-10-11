India Taiwan News: China infiltrates Taiwan ADIZ and Ladakh India should support Taiwan, says expert Sana Hashmi

Taiwanese president’s correct answer to Xi Jinping, we will not bow to China

On the occasion of Taiwan’s National Day on October 10, the country’s President Tsai Ing-wen delivered a strong, determined and clear speech. In this speech, the President of Taiwan expressed his country’s views on relations with China. At the same time, President Tsai Ing-wen expressed his desire to negotiate with China to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, the President of Taiwan has made it very clear that Taiwan’s sovereignty and independence are extremely important for the country’s leadership.The Taiwanese president said, “There should be no illusion that the people of Taiwan will bow to pressure.” Tsai Ing-wen was referring to the Chinese military that is constantly infiltrating Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Between October 1 and October 5, so far 150 Chinese fighter jets have infiltrated Taiwan’s ADIZ. The Chinese military is hostile to Taiwan for domestic and foreign reasons.China celebrated its national day on October 1, and Chinese infiltration increased significantly during this period. It said the infiltration of Chinese fighter jets was meant to show the public. China wants to show its people that the Chinese leadership will link Taiwan to its mainland and that “foreign powers cannot interfere in its internal affairs.” In addition, another major reason is Taiwan’s growing popularity around the world.

In Taiwan, the Democratic Progressive Party rejected the 1992 agreement and focused on the people of the country for Taiwan’s future, halting talks with China and escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei. China sought to reduce Taiwan’s influence around the world. For this, China began to lure Taiwan’s friends and began to limit Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. However, the Corona crisis came as a boon for Taiwan and Taiwan turned the crisis into an opportunity.



‘Taiwan and India face similar threats’

Taiwan provided masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, etc. to many countries without political affiliation. The successful ban on Taiwan’s corona has raised awareness in India. The international aid that Taiwan has received in the last two years is not good for the Chinese leadership. This is why China has increased its hatred towards Taiwan. The situation in Taiwan and China is extremely worrying. Taiwan is under threat from China. These results are having a detrimental effect not only on Taiwan but also on other partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including India.

Both India and Taiwan are facing similar challenges. China is a neighbor that is aggressive and is showing greatness against India and Taiwan by force of arms. Even after the talks, China is increasing its military presence in Ladakh. Both India and Taiwan are democracies and share common interests and common concerns. The reality is that both India and China want to reduce tensions with China. It also called on the Chinese leadership to respect the status quo. Both India and Taiwan have shown that they will not compromise on their sovereignty.



‘New Delhi should show solidarity with Taiwan’

However, despite all these similarities and shared concerns, India remains a bit cautious, mainly due to its long-standing border disputes. India does not openly make any statement on the Taiwan issue. But there is no doubt that there has been a policy shift in India. India has peacefully remained Taiwan’s partner in the Indo-Pacific region. India has expressed interest in Taiwan and is working vigorously in the economic and social sectors.

India’s role in the Indo-Pacific region is all-encompassing, so New Delhi should show solidarity with Taiwan. We must find ways to work together with Taiwan. This will be beneficial for both and will accelerate India’s objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. Now is the time for India to realize that it needs to find a way of a collective response to counter China’s aggression. Taiwan must be included in this change.

Author Sana Hashimi is a Visiting Fellow of the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation.