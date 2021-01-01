India to expel Indians from Afghanistan: We have contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan

The United States has airlifted its embassy staff to Kabul following the Taliban’s entry. India also has contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officers and citizens. News of the Taliban’s entry into the capital, Kabul, on Sunday morning has sent shockwaves through the region. The government will not endanger the lives of its staff and Indian nationals at the Indian embassy in Kabul and plans to evacuate them in case of an emergency, officials said.

The government is keeping a close eye on the rapidly changing developments in Afghanistan, officials said. We will not endanger the lives of our staff at the Indian Embassy in Kabul. Asked when Indian workers and citizens would be evacuated in Kabul, he said decisions would be taken taking into account the land conditions.



It is understood that a convoy of Indian Air Force military transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster was put on standby to evacuate people and personnel.

According to reports from Kabul, Taliban fighters have infiltrated the outskirts of the city, causing fear and panic among residents.

The Taliban have been occupying most of Afghanistan for the past few days. Twenty-five of the 34 provincial capitals, including Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad, have been taken over.

Afghanistan’s Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Twitter that the situation in Kabul was under control and had not been attacked. However, there have been sporadic shootings. He said Afghan security forces were working with their international partners to ensure Kabul’s security.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had a telephone conversation with security officials about the safety of civilians in Kabul. In Kabul, the BBC quoted the acting interior minister as saying that plans were being made for a peaceful transfer of power.

At the same time, as the situation in Kabul deteriorates, embassies of the United States and many other countries have begun to evacuate their staff from the city.

