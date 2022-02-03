Sports

India to skip Winter Olympics opening ceremony over China’s torchbearer selection

India will not take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday after a torchbearer selected by the Chinese authorities expressed outrage in New Delhi.

“It is unfortunate that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics,” Indian foreign affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

File - Indian traders burn Chinese goods in response to the killing of Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops in East Ladakh, and a poster during President Xi Jinping's New Delhi, June 22, 2020 protests. India will stay away from the inauguration and the closing ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics with an Indian official accuses China of politicizing the event. India objected to China using a soldier involved in fighting Indian forces in East Ladakh as an Olympic torchbearer.

The move follows a report by the Chinese state-owned Global Times that the Chinese military commander, who was involved in a deadly clash with Indian border forces in 2020, was selected as one of the many torchbearers accused of spreading the Olympic flame in Beijing.

The 2020 war began in eastern Ladakh on the disputed border with China. Chinese troops have killed 20 Indian soldiers, while China says it has lost four.

The spokesman added that the Indian embassy in Beijing would also not send a representative to the closing ceremony.

The United States, along with several other countries, including Australia, Britain and Canada, has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, citing China’s human rights abuses as it allows its athletes to compete.

According to spokesperson Bagchi, there is an Indian athlete who has qualified to compete in the Games.

