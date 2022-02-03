India to skip Winter Olympics opening ceremony over China’s torchbearer selection



India will not take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday after a torchbearer selected by the Chinese authorities expressed outrage in New Delhi.

“It is unfortunate that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics,” Indian foreign affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

The move follows a report by the Chinese state-owned Global Times that the Chinese military commander, who was involved in a deadly clash with Indian border forces in 2020, was selected as one of the many torchbearers accused of spreading the Olympic flame in Beijing.

The 2020 war began in eastern Ladakh on the disputed border with China. Chinese troops have killed 20 Indian soldiers, while China says it has lost four.

The spokesman added that the Indian embassy in Beijing would also not send a representative to the closing ceremony.

The United States, along with several other countries, including Australia, Britain and Canada, has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, citing China’s human rights abuses as it allows its athletes to compete.

According to spokesperson Bagchi, there is an Indian athlete who has qualified to compete in the Games.