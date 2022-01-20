India Today survey about satisfaction over performance of cm of UP Punjab Uttarakhand Goa and Manipur

Within the meeting elections to be held in 5 states, the general public will overview the work of the Chief Ministers there and on that foundation it can resolve who would be the present Chief Minister once more. The information channel India Today has launched a survey during which he instructed how glad and dissatisfied the individuals are with the work of the Chief Ministers of the electoral states.

In response to the Temper of Nation survey by information channel India Today, about 49% of the individuals are glad with the work of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, the most important electoral state, whereas about 17% folks have stated that they’re barely glad with the work of Yogi Adityanath. On the identical time, 34% folks have stated that they didn’t just like the work of Yogi Adityanath. Allow us to inform that after registering a landslide victory within the final meeting elections, the BJP had made the then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath because the Chief Minister.

However, speaking about Punjab, about 33% individuals are pleased with the work of CM Channi. Whereas 30% folks stated that they’re barely glad whereas 37% folks stated that they’re dissatisfied with the work of the Chief Minister. This evaluation of CM Channi’s work is just a bit over 100 days. As a result of in September final 12 months, after the removing of Captain Amarinder Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi was given the command of the state.

Aside from this, about 41% individuals are glad with the work of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and 26% are barely glad. Whereas 34% individuals are dissatisfied. Pushkar Singh Dhami was additionally given the command of the state final 12 months itself. Dhami changed Tirath Singh Rawat. About 27% individuals are additionally glad with the performance of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant whereas 39% are barely glad. On the identical time 34% folks stated that they’re dissatisfied with Pramod Sawant’s work.

Speaking about the northeastern state of Manipur, in accordance with an India Today survey, about 39% individuals are glad with the work of Chief Minister N Biren Singh there. Whereas 28 folks stated they had been barely glad, 33% stated they had been dissatisfied with the way in which they work.