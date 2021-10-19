India tops in burning crop residues, claims in report – 13 percent of smoke emanated from our fields in the last five years

India is at the forefront of emissions related to burning of crop residues. This has been claimed in a new report released by climate technology startup Blue Sky Analytics.

According to this, India is responsible for 13 percent of the total global emissions during the period 2015 to 2020.

Blue Sky Analytics is founded by an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The startup has cited India to be responsible for 12.2 percent of emissions from crop residue burning in 2020.

The data available in the report reveals new things about the recent trend of burning forest and crop residue fossils in India. For example, the data verify that the trend of crop residue burning decreased between 2016 and 2019. For this, it has been mentioned to reduce the crop residue fire by 11.39 percent during this period.

However, it also mentions a 12.8 per cent increase in emissions in 2019-20, increasing India’s global share to 12.2 per cent. Blue Sky Analytics is also part of the global alliance Climate Trace.

At the same time, there is also another news that the continuous rain for two consecutive days has caused a lot of damage to the farmers. In other states of the country including UP, standing crops have been spread in the fields. The farmers who were preparing for harvesting paddy are facing a lot of trouble because the fields are full of water.

Vegetable crops have also suffered a lot due to rain. In many places, paddy was kept chopped in the fields, which is now submerged. According to the information received from agricultural scientists, potato and cabbage crops will suffer the most due to rain. Farmers are upset due to the spoilage of vegetables. Among the pulse crops, tur, moong and urad have also been damaged. Those farmers who have sown mustard recently, their crop may suffer.

