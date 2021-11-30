India tour of South Africa will on time BCCI announcement amid threat of Corona Omicron variant South Africa promises secure bio-bubble for Team India

The Indian team has to play a series of three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals in South Africa. Many countries around the world have already banned travel from South Africa by taking strict measures, but India has not done so.

Amidst the threat of the Omicron variant of Corona, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made an important announcement regarding Team India’s tour of South Africa. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, that India’s tour of South Africa will take place as per the pre-determined schedule. Provided that the situation does not worsen after getting a new format of Kovid-19 there.

On the other hand, the South African government has also assured to make a safe bio-bubble for Team India. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Africa has said that a completely bio-bubble will be created for the Indian cricket team when it reaches Johannesburg for the much-awaited series next month. The ministry also appreciated the BCCI for not withdrawing from the ‘A’ team tour despite getting the new format of Kovid-19.

India has to play the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. After this, Team India can leave for Johannesburg by chartered aircraft on December 8 or 9 from there. Dhumal expressed confidence that the players would be safe in the biologically safe environment created by South Africa. The first Test is to be played in Johannesburg from December 17.

We stand with him (when he is fighting danger),” Dhumal told PTI. The only thing is that we will not compromise on the safety of the players. At present, we are planning a chartered flight to Johannesburg as per the pre-scheduled schedule. The players will live in a biologically safe environment.

On a possible change of venues inside South Africa to deal with the threat, Dhumal said, “We are in constant touch with Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials.” We will do everything possible to ensure that there is no loss to the series. However, if the situation worsens and it compromises the safety and health of our players, we will see. He said, ‘Finally we will follow the advice of the Government of India.’

