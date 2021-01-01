India, US agree to increase cooperation in the field of green energy – India, we agree to increase cooperation in the field of green energy

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Energy and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Monday held a meeting with John Kerry, the US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Change. During the meeting, Singh discussed with him various issues related to climate change and changes in the energy sector.

India and the US on Monday launched the ‘Climate Action Plan and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD)’ under the Indo-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

During the meeting, Singh and Kerry discussed various issues related to climate change and changes in the energy sector. Later, a delegation led by Kerry discussed the issues with Singh and his superiors.

CAFMD is one of the two main initiatives of the US-India Agenda 2030 partnership. The announcement was made by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Climate Summit in April 2021.

During his visit, Kerry will meet with Union ministers and other high-ranking officials, as well as industrialists, to discuss global efforts to advance climate goals and accelerate India’s journey towards clean energy.

Energy Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.

The United States commended India’s energy penetration drive and its commitment to achieve 4,50,000 MW of renewable energy generation by 2030. He lauded the electrification of 28.02 crore houses in 18 months and the achievement of the target of providing electricity to all households.

During the meeting, Singh briefed the US delegation on India’s intention to move towards clean energy. He said that the biggest challenge in adopting renewable energy is ‘storage’. There is an urgent need to address this issue in order to provide electricity to the people.

He said he plans to call for bids for green hydrogen and electrolyzers in the coming months. He urged the US side to send their companies to participate in the tenders.

The Minister briefed on India’s upcoming projects on Green Hydrogen and Green Energy Corridor in Ladakh.

Kerry said the United States is ready for direct cooperation with India to achieve the ambitious goal of achieving 450,000 MW of renewable energy generation capacity by 2030.

During the meeting, Singh expressed concern over the lack of electricity to more than 800 million people worldwide. He appealed to the US side to join the international solar front which could benefit many countries.