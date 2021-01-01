India v England 2021: Indian team participates in first practice session at Headingley: ENGvIND

The Indian team started training at Headingley’s net on Sunday ahead of the third Test against England, in which all the top players took part. The Indian team started training as soon as they arrived in Leeds for the third Test of the five-match series.

India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. From skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and veteran opener Rohit Sharma to fast bowlers Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made the nets sweat.



Wicketkeeper Shabha Pant also took part in the practice session. With a win in the Leeds Test, Kohli is looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series. India last played a Test at Headingley in 2002 and none of the current players have the experience to play a Test at this ground. The third Test is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted on the team’s arrival, ‘Welcome to Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The venue of the third Test against England. # India v England