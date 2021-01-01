India v England 2021: Indian team participates in first practice session at Headingley: ENGvIND
The Indian team started training at Headingley’s net on Sunday ahead of the third Test against England, in which all the top players took part. The Indian team started training as soon as they arrived in Leeds for the third Test of the five-match series.
Wicketkeeper Shabha Pant also took part in the practice session. With a win in the Leeds Test, Kohli is looking to take a 2-0 lead in the series. India last played a Test at Headingley in 2002 and none of the current players have the experience to play a Test at this ground. The third Test is scheduled to start on Wednesday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted on the team’s arrival, ‘Welcome to Headingley Stadium in Leeds. The venue of the third Test against England. # India v England
