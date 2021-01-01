India v England 2nd Test Review: Bum-Shami Treat: India’s fast bowlers beat England by 151 runs; IND defeated ENG in the second Test: dream of winning in the morning, overturned in the afternoon, lost in the evening …

The Indian fast bowlers first put pressure on England with their batting prowess and then their sharp bowling shattered their batting. Team India won the second Test by 151 runs at the historic Lord’s ground on Monday. Thanks to this, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. KL Rahul, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings, was named man of the match.





Earlier, India set a target of 272 runs in 60 overs against England on the fifth and final day of the match. Mohammad Siraj (4 for 32), Jaspreet Bumrah (3 for 33), Ishant Sharma (2 for 13) and Mohammad Shami (1 for 13) all out England for 120 in the 52nd over. India declared their second innings at 298 for eight with Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) for the ninth wicket.

India’s third win over Lord’s

With the help of KL Rahul’s 129, India scored 364 in their first innings. This is India’s third win over Lord’s in 19 matches. They had previously won this historic ground in 1986 and 2014.



The dream of victory like this was shattered

There was a time when Team India looked to be losing at the beginning of the 5th day, but Jaspreet Bumrah and Shami turned the dice of the match. Dream of victory in the morning, reverse in the afternoon and defeat at the end of the evening. On the final day of the Lord’s Test, host England finally lost by a series of turns in a film style. The lethal bowling of the Indian bowlers can be predicted as only three England batsmen reached double figures, including Root (33 off 60 balls) and Jose Butler (25 off 96 balls).

The Indian fast bowlers had put pressure on England from the start. Bumrah and Shami took the ball after showing their best batting skills and gave India a good start by sending both openers to the pavilion in the first two overs. The ball to Bumrah’s leg side floated in the air with the outer edge of Rory Burns’ (zero) bat, which Siraj caught while running. Shami caught Dom Sibley (zero) in the next over. England took one run for the loss of two wickets.

Shami will soon give India the wicket of Haseeb Hameed but Rohit Sharma released it easily on a catch slip. However, the mistake did not cost India much as Hamid was able to score only nine runs. Ishant kicked him before the ball came inside. Before the tea break, Ishant’s leg-bear appeal against Johnny Bairstow (2) was ruled credible by the umpire but the decision in the DRS went in India’s favor.

England’s hopes were dashed when Butler was dismissed

After tea, Bumrah got the crucial wicket of Root on the third ball. His angled ball took the edge of the bat from the root and went to Kohli in the slip, but the Indian skipper easily caught Butler off Bumrah’s ball. When Moin Ali (13 off 42 balls) gave Siraj such an opportunity, Kohli made no mistake. Siraj is harassing the leftists and his play to Sam Karen was excellent which ended in Pant’s gloves after kissing the bat. Karen became the ‘King Jodi’. He was also dismissed on the first ball of the first innings.

Indians drowned in victory …

Siraj could not score a hat-trick for the second time in the match. The ball softened as the game progressed but Bumrah bowled Oli Robinson (nine off 35 balls) on his slow ball lbw. Siraj managed to distract Butler in the next over, who took control of the ball going out and caught Pant. Siraj bowled Jimmy Anderson in the same over to immerse the Indians in celebration.

