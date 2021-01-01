India v England 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Match Report and Highlights; ENG vs IND Highlights: India’s third day after Rohit, Pujara and Kohli’s incomparable batting

Highlights India made a strong comeback on the third day after trailing by 354 in the first innings

He scored 215/2 in the second innings by the end of the day’s play.

They are now 139 runs behind England, while Virat Kohli and Pujara are unbeaten

Leeds

Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out), Rohit Sharma (59) and Virat Kohli (45 not out) won the toss and elected to bat. He scored 215 for two by the end of the third day’s play in the second innings of the third Test against England at Headingley. However, he is still 139 runs behind the English team. England’s first innings totaled 432 runs today and they took a 354-run lead. Pujara (91 off 180 balls with 15 fours) and skipper Virat Kohli (45 off 94 balls with six fours) are present at the crease.

Pujara has scored the most runs in the last 36 innings. Pujara and Kohli have added 99 runs for the third wicket so far. Pujara had earlier shared an 82-run stand with Rohit Sharma (59 off 156 balls) for the second wicket. After a very cautious and stable start, India lost KL Rahul (8 off 54 balls) on the last ball before lunch.

India did not lose a single wicket in the second session but Rohit returned to the pavilion immediately after the tea break. Oli Robinson (1 for 40) leg-buffered him and the ‘review’ didn’t even go his way. He hit seven fours and a six in his innings. After this, however, Pujara and Kohli did not give a single chance to the England bowlers whose frustration was evident on the face of their captain Joe Root.

India have played 80 overs so far and England will take a new ball on Saturday morning. In such a scenario, the first session will be very important for India. Contrary to his recent batting style, Pujara made an impressive start with a few crisp shots on loose balls. He opened the scoring with a four to James Anderson in the midwicket area and then flicked Craig Overton (1 for 35) to show a glimpse of the old priest. His late cut and drive were also visible. Pujara completed his 30th and first half-century after 12 innings with a four in the square leg area at Overton.

Kohli and Pujara hit two fours each when Anderson picked up the ball after the tea break. Pujara has hit 15 fours and Kohli has hit six fours in his innings so far. Skipper Kohli, who has been struggling for runs for a long time, also came on the field with the intention of playing a big game. He initially batted with restraint and waited for loose balls as he walked on Pujara’s path. Rohit batted smoothly but again failed to play a big game.

The hitman, who hit a beautiful cover drive on Anderson and a six on Robinson this morning, completed his 14th half-century with one run after hitting two fours in a row on Sam Karen. In the morning, Rahul took DRS against a successful leg-before appeal on Rohit’s advice. However, Rahul never looked comfortable at the crease and finally a beautiful ball from Overton showed him the way to the pavilion.

Overton’s ball kissed Rahul’s bat and went into the slip where Johnny Bairstow dived and grabbed him with one hand. Earlier, England extended their first innings to 423 for eight and added nine runs to lose the remaining two wickets. Mohammad Shami (4 for 95) overtook Overton (32) while Jaspreet Bumrah (2 for 59) bowled Robinson (zero) in the next over.

