India v England 4th Test: IND vs ENG Highlights: India v England 4th Test Day 1 Highlights, Shardul Thakur scored a half century off 31 balls, Umesh, Bumrah helped India fight back in the elliptical

After Shardul Thakur’s thunderous batting, fast bowlers Jaspreet Bumrah and Umesh Yadav helped India make a comeback against England in the fourth Test. After being dismissed for 191 in the first innings, Team India took 3 for 53 in England by the end of the day’s play.

Comeback man Umesh Yadav took a big wicket from skipper Joe Root in the last moments of the last session of the game to give India a big lead. Root is the same batsman who has scored 3 consecutive centuries in the current series. Fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah bowled well with the new ball. David Malan returned unbeaten on 26, while nightwatchman Craig Overton is assisting him with a run.

Bumrah gave England 2 wickets for 6 runs

Adding just six runs to England’s total, Bumrah gave India a great start by dismissing openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed. Burns was dismissed for 5 off 11 balls, while Haseeb could not even open his account. Root was dismissed for 21 off 25 balls. For India, Bumrah took two wickets and Umesh one.



Kohli and Shardul hit half-centuries

Skipper Virat Kohli’s 50 and Shardul Thakur’s brilliant half-century helped India score 191 in the first innings. Kohli completed his half-century off 96 balls. Kohli, who scored his last Test century in November 201, had a good cover drive but was caught behind the wicket by Oli Robinson with a simple catch to Johnny Bairstow.

Shardul completes his half-century with a six

Shardul only gets a place in the team because he knows how to bat as well as bowl fast, but completing a half-century in 31 balls was no less. This was not a blind-swing game. The bowler in front of whom all the piles of piles were piled up, suddenly hitting fours in every corner of the field felt like a child’s play. Together with Umesh Yadav, he scored 63 off just 48 balls for the eighth wicket. Without Palghar’s courage, India would not have scored 191 runs.

Shardul smashed 57 off 36 balls to overtake Viru. He completed his half-century off just 31 balls with seven fours and three sixes. With this, he has now become the fastest bowler against England. In the opener, Sehwag had scored a half-century off 32 balls in Chennai, but the innings played on foreign soil will always be remembered.

Root gave life to Kohli

Earlier, Joe Root dropped Kohli’s catch on Chris Vokes’ slip but it didn’t do much damage. Despite hitting eight good fours in his innings, Kohli lost his wicket on a ball outside the off stump. Kohli, who was criticized for keeping veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the team on a friendly pitch, was under tremendous pressure to play a big innings but once again failed to reach the triple figure.

Shiny bowling from Vokes

Ravindra Jadeja (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (14) also returned to the pavilion in the second session. Jadeja, who came in fifth instead of staying in the batting order, caught Vokes in Root’s hand. At the same time, Rahane, struggling with poor form, returned with a catch to Moin Ali on Craig Overton’s third slip.

Earlier, England’s rapid attack, strengthened by Vokes’ comeback, once again shook the foundations of the Indian batting top order and India lost three wickets for 54 runs by lunch. After a good start, openers Rohit Sharma (11) and KL Rahul (17) lost wickets to the fast bowlers. Cheteshwar Pujara (4) was sent to the pavilion by James Anderson on a very beautiful ball.

Root won the toss and elected to bowl

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl. Rohit and Rahul added 28 runs in a 35-minute partnership but Vokes broke the partnership and deprived India of a good start.

Vokes took one wicket for four runs in five overs. Full length ball with extra bounce, Rohit caught by wicketkeeper Bairstow. Robinson, who hit three fours, was sent to the pavilion on a short pitch ball. He was dismissed for lbw after scoring 17 off 44 balls. A review was made after the on-field umpire was dismissed but the TV umpire upheld his decision. Kohli came to the crease to support Pujara and was seen batting defensively except for one four.

Anderson caught Pujara behind the wicket. India’s three wickets fell for 39 runs. Jadeja then came to the crease with a left-right pair of batsmen to put pressure on the bowlers.