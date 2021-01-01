India v England 4th Test: India v England Live Score: Skipper Virat Kohli, Shardul and Pant at the crease after losing a half-century

The fourth Test between India and England is being played at the historic The Oval Stadium in London. Today is the fourth day of the match. Based on the century of opener Rohit Sharma (127), the Indian team scored 270 for three in the second innings till the end of the third day’s play against England.

Kohli missed his third consecutive half-century

Captain Virat Kohli was stopped by Moin Ali for the third half century in a row. Kohli was dismissed for 44 off 96 balls. Moin caught Virat to Craig Overton. Moin made Kohli his victim for the sixth time. When Kohli was dismissed, India were 312 in the second innings. India lost their sixth wicket in the form of Kohli.

Half of India’s team is in the pavilion

Struggling with poor form, Ajinkya Rahane could not show anything special in the second innings. Vox did not even allow Rahane to open an account. Rahane faced 8 balls but could not score a single run. Half of India returned to the pavilion in the fourth ball of the 104th over.

India’s fourth wicket fell, Vokes sent Jadeja to the pavilion

India have lost their fourth wicket in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja was bowled lbw by Chris Vokes in the third ball of the 102nd over of the innings. Left-arm batsman Jadeja was dismissed for 17 off 59 balls. He hit 3 fours.

Kohli completed 10,000 first-class runs

Virat Kohli completed his 30th run in first-class cricket with 10,000 runs. Kohli did this on the ball of Oli Robinson. He set the record with two runs off the 5th ball of the 99th over.

The game starts on the fourth day

India’s fourth day’s play was started by skipper Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who returned unbeaten on the third day. Kohli was unbeaten on 22 on Saturday while Jadeja was on 9. India were 270 for three on the third day.

Earlier in the day, India started the innings with 43 runs without losing a wicket, followed by Lokesh Rahul (22) and Rohit (20). Both batsmen put pressure on the England bowlers and put on an 83-run partnership for the first wicket. Rahul was slowly making his way to the half-century but Anderson ended his innings with a catch behind the wicket. Rahul hit 46 off 101 balls with six fours and a six.

Rohit Sharma’s record: Rohit Sharma’s amazing record of 9 centuries in England, Rahul Dravid also left behind

In the second session, Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara led the Indian innings and both batsmen put on a vital 153-run stand for the second wicket. With this, Rohit scored his century, which is the first century of his Test career on foreign soil.

When I was asked to open the innings in 201, I knew it was my last chance in the Tests: Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, Rohit fell victim to Robinson and the partnership collapsed. Rohit hit 14 fours and a six off 127 off 256 balls. Soon after Rohit’s dismissal, Pujara was also dismissed and returned to the pavilion as the third batsman. Pujara hit 61 off 127 balls with nine fours.