India v England 4th Test: Virat Kohli-led India beat England by 157 runs in the Oval Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

India needed 10 wickets from England on the last day to win the Oval Test. The entire focus was on the Indian bowlers. The Indian bowlers, led by fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah, led Team India to a 157-run victory. With this, Kohli and company have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

Chasing the 368-run target set by Team India, the hosts scored 210 runs. Team India, who were all out for 191 in the first innings, scored 466 in the second innings. England had scored 290 in the first innings and had a 99-run lead over India.

Stump break … Bumrah completes ‘century of wickets’ in Test cricket, says Sehwag

In England’s second innings, opener Haseeb Hameed top-scored with 63 while Rory Burns scored 50. Captain Joe Root was dismissed for 36 runs. From India, Umesh took a maximum of 3 wickets while Jadeja, Shardul and Bumrah took 2-2 wickets.

These players played an important role in India’s victory

In the first innings, skipper Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur scored half-centuries. Shardul scored 57 off 36 balls while Kohli scored 50 off 96 balls. In the second innings, Rohit Sharma scored 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 61, Shardul 60 and Pant 50. Umesh Yadav took three wickets in the first innings while Bumrah and Jadeja took two wickets each. Shardul and Siraj took one wicket each.

Gavaskar said – I thought the toilet break sent Jadeja to bat at No. 5 instead of staying.

Haseeb-Burns’ century partnership did not last for England

Openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns added 100 runs for the first wicket but the Indian bowlers showed the upper hand after the partnership broke down. England lost two wickets in 27 overs and scored 54 runs in the morning session. England started the day with 77 runs without losing a wicket. Fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Jaspreet Bumrah opened the scoring for India.



Shardul got his first win by dismissing Burns

Hameed and Burns prevented the Indian bowlers from success in the first half hour. Both batsmen batted cautiously but the bad ball taught a lesson. Burns hit two fours on Umesh. Skipper Virat Kohli then bowled Shardul Thakur and Burns hit a four, then completed his half-century off 124 balls to take the team to 100 runs. Burns, however, returned to the pavilion after catching wicketkeeper Shabha Pant on Thakur’s next ball. He hit 50 off 125 balls with the help of five fours.

‘Shabh Pantla needs to spend more time at the crease, don’t give wickets as a gift’

Bumrah overtook Kapil Dev

Bumrah became the fastest Indian fast bowler to complete 100 wickets in Test cricket by bowling Oli Pope (02) on a fast inbound ball. Bumrah did so in his 24th Test, surpassing former India captain Kapil Dev, who had reached the figure in 25 Tests. Bumrah bowled Johnny Bairstow (00) over Yorker in his next over.

Mayank Agarwal dismissed Malan

Hameed also completed his half-century off 123 balls with the help of Ravindra Jadeja’s three runs. Hameed was lucky at 55 while Jadeja’s ball was bowled by Mohammad Siraj at mid-on.

David Malan, however, struggled at the crease and was eventually run out for five. Hamid plays Jadeja in the cover and takes a run.

Before Malan reached the crease, Pant struck Mayank Agarwal’s accurate throw. However, Hamid and Root did not allow the Indian bowlers to have further success until lunch. Hamid hit 63 off 193 balls with six fours before being bowled by Jadeja.

Jadeja gave India a great start in the second session when he bowled Hamid in the third over of the session. Hamid dropped a pitched ball on the leg-stump which ripped off his off-stump while taking a turn. Hamid hit six fours in 193 balls.

After Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, both of them went corona positive

With old balls Shardul Apratim

Jadeja caught Moin Ali (00) in the short leg at the hands of substitute Suryakumar Yadav to take England to 147 for two from 141 overs. After that, Root and Chris Vokes did not allow the Indian bowlers to score more than 12 overs. Kohli decided not to take the new ball after 80 overs and handed the old ball to Thakur. Returning to the spell, Thakur’s first ball was played on Root’s wicket. Root hit 36 ​​off 78 balls with three fours.