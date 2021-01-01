India v England 5th Test 2021: India v England 5th Test Match Latest News: Has India won the series against England or is it a draw? What will be the result after cancellation of 5th exam?

Highlights ECB said – Indian players refused to play

Team India is leading 2-1 in the Test series, now waiting for the result

According to BCCI sources, the next Test match will be played

The fifth and final Test of the series between India and England has been canceled. The match may have been canceled but before that England played a lot on the field. Although the teams of both the countries did not come on the field for the fifth Test match, before the match, there was a lot of speculation outside the field. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has said that the Test match has been canceled due to non-performance of Indian players. In such a situation, India will be considered a failure. Now the series will be considered a 2-2 draw. However, the ECB later changed its statement.

ECB said- India is responsible for canceling the match

Earlier, the ECB had issued a statement saying India had refused to play. In such a situation, his team will be considered defeated. The ECB changed the language of its statement after the BCCI objected in this regard. The ECB canceled the test instead of Forfit.

Following discussions with the BCCI, the fifth Test between England and India, starting today, has been canceled at the Emirates Old Trafford. England and Wales Cricket Board

There was a stir in the Indian camp

The ECB’s statement caused a stir in the Indian camp. After this, no matter how much pressure, opposition or discussion was put on the BCCI, the effect was visible. The revised statement comes from the England and Wales Cricket Board. It was then decided that India would not be considered a loser in the final Test.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Players didn’t want to play? Find out why the match between India and England was canceled

No one knew what happened

The drama in the fifth Test between India and England lasted for several hours. England issued an official statement saying the match was postponed and the series ended in a 2-2 draw. The statement was later amended to give India a 2-1 lead in the series. Even the broadcasters had no idea of ​​the actual situation. “There is a lot of cordiality,” Nasir Hussein told the crowd.

The BCCI issued a statement, then the confusion subsided

The situation became a bit clearer when the BCCI issued a statement. The board said the decision was taken after several rounds of discussions. BCCI has proposed to ECB to reschedule the match. The BCCI has said that no compromise will be made on the safety of the players. The BCCI has also apologized to the fans for canceling the match.

India will have a 2-1 lead

Meanwhile, PTI quoted BCCI sources as saying that India would have a 2-1 lead in the series. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played later.