India v England 5th Test 2021 Match Preview: India v England 5th Test Preview: From today, India-England ‘Final’ Test and Virat Kohli have a chance to make history in the fear of Kovid-19

The 5th and final Test between India and England, which starts in Manchester from today, is under the shadow of Kovid-19. Just a day before the match, another member of the support staff was infected with corona. However, the good thing for the fans is that subsequent investigations have found all the Indian players to be negative. That is, the clouds of crisis have almost disappeared from the test to be taken from today. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has warned of rain for the first two days.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has a chance to make history. If he wins the series, he will become the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia and England. Under Kohli’s leadership, Team India defeated Australia in the Test series in 2018-19. We will tell you that India is currently leading the series 2-1. Team India won the Lord’s and Oval Tests.

The shadow of Kovid-1, the drama went on all day, India does not have coaches and physios

Indian team’s junior physio Yogesh Parmar has tested positive for Covid-1 for. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he was not sure if there would be a fifth Test against England. Ganguly said, “At the moment we don’t know if there will be a match or not. Hopefully there will be a match. The team had to cancel the practice session on Thursday after Kovid’s case. , The team no longer has a physio.The BCCI has reportedly asked the host board to provide the services of a physio.

It may rain on the first day

There will be a chance of rain on the first day of the match. The sky will remain cloudy for the next four days and light showers are forecast. Spinners are expected to play a role in the last two days on the Old Trafford pitch. Chasing the target in the fourth inning was always difficult here.

Questions on living

The Indian team will be worried about Ajinkya’s form, which may be his last chance to save his international career. The confidence to fail in six of the seven innings would have been shaken. This is the last Test of the series and Virat can give him another chance. Failure to do so could almost end his international career as he is 33 years old. If he doesn’t get a chance, Hanuma Vihari can be fielded.

Work stress on Bumrah

The Indian team will be concerned about the workload of Jaspreet Bumrah. Bumrah has bowled 151 overs in the last one month. The way he annoyed Oli Pope and Johnny Bairstow with reverse swing in the previous match, the thought of not playing them will also make the England batsmen laugh. Given the useful conditions of the bowlers and the importance of the match, the decision to keep Bumrah out cannot be called wise. Mohammed Shami is sure to be in the playing XI as he is fit.

Ashwin’s hope

Kohli’s decision to give preference to Ravindra Jadeja over Ravichandran Ashwin in the last match has proved to be partially correct. By the way, after Shardul’s excellent batting performance, Jadeja is no longer needed as a bowling all-rounder. So Ashwin may get a chance.

Possible playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

EnglandRory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (c), Jose Butler, Johnny Bairstow, Moin Ali, Chris Vokes, Craig Overton, Oli Robinson, James Anderson.