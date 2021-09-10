India v England 5th Test canceled: India v England 5th Test canceled; How Team Virat saved 5th Test match; IND vs ENG 5th Test: How Team Virat saved England’s losing match off the field, the inside story of England’s game

Team India had refused to take the field due to Kovid’s fears.

After this, England declared themselves the winner of the canceled match and drew the series 2-2.

The hosts agreed to cancel the match after the BCCI spoke to the ECB

Manchester

There was a 24-hour movie drama in Manchester before the 5th Test between India and England. It started on Thursday after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar was hit by Kovid-1 by and ended with a canceled match on Friday. Meanwhile, a marathon meeting was held between both the board and BCCI secretary Jai Shah and he not only kept in touch with the entire players, but also saved the last match lost on the field. This canceled match will be rescheduled later.

Thus began the play

Parmar’s first covid test was found to be negative, but later also found positive like Ravi Shastri and other coaching staff. In a hurry, the team’s practice session had to be canceled on Thursday. After two RT-PCR tests, the players refused to take the host team’s morcha the next day for fear of Kovid. From here the world’s strongest cricket board BCCI took the lead and reversed England’s decision, in which the host declared himself the winner as Team India withdrew from the game, so the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Tom Harrison did everything possible to get Team India on the field

Chief executive Tom Harrison said the match had to be canceled not because of fear of the corona virus but because of thinking about ‘what could happen’. He said that every effort is made to convince the Indian players to feel comfortable. But assistant physio Yogesh Parmar Kovid was positive and the frightened players refused to take the field.

The meeting between the two circles was not very ‘friendly’, the terms were laid down

Discussions between the BCCI and the ECB were not very friendly during this period, although eventually a mutual agreement was reached between the two boards. ECB’s best effort was to get Team India on the field. If he does not come, surrender and the match-winner is considered England. In such a situation, the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Team India was adamant not to surrender

Team India refused to accept all these options of England and stuck to their point. The team told the board that the players would not take the field on Friday, but would not lose the match either. After that, both circles started talking about finding a middle way. Finally, the ECB, which is itself concerned about the safety of Indian players, issued a cancellation statement along with the BCCI.

Eventually the match was canceled, BCCI won

The BCCI has issued a joint statement – India, along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has decided to cancel the 5th Test of India’s tour of England in Manchester in 2021. The BCCI and the ECB made several rounds to find a way to play Test matches. However, an outbreak of Kovid-1 of in the Indian team forced the decision to cancel the Old Trafford Test match. In exchange for the strong relationship between the BCCI and the ECB, the BCCI has offered the ECB to reschedule the canceled Test matches. Both boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match.

The ECB CEO’s statement came under fire

“I think this is a different situation,” said Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board. We have been given some other options that need to be considered. He was asked if it would be a separate match or a series decider. If it is a separate match, India will be declared the winner, but it has not been officially confirmed yet.