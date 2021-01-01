India v England 5th Test: Fans disappointed, Anderson says series must have ended with good manners, disappointed James Anderson

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson is “disappointed” that the fifth Test against India at Old Trafford at home has been canceled, leading to a premature end to the thrilling series.Anderson said the series should have ended better. The Indian team’s assistant physio was mentally unprepared to take the field after being infected with the corona virus. Subsequent investigations, however, found all the players’ reports to be negative.

The 39-year-old bowler fears he will play a second Test at his home ground (Old Trafford).

Anderson wrote on his Instagram page, “I’m disappointed for everyone in Lancashire cricket and fans who pay for tickets / trains / hotels to see the real end of this series.”

“I hope it will be played again,” he said. I hope I get to play another international match at my home ground, which I love so much.

The Indian cricketers, led by skipper Virat Kohli, refused to play in England for fear of having to stay in isolation for 10 days if they tested positive for Covid-1 for. A day after the cancellation of the Test match, the Indian cricketer left for Dubai for the Indian Premier League. Anderson has taken 632 wickets in 166 Tests. He has taken 15 wickets in four matches of the series.