India v England 5th Test: Ravi Shastri Book Launch Event Behind India vs England 5th Test Canceled Is the coach responsible for the cancellation of the 5th Test?

Your vote has been recorded. Thank you Login to view poll results

The fifth Test between India and England has been canceled. Several of the Indian team’s support staff were found to be Kovid-19 positive. They include head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel. Shastri has been the target of fans since the match was canceled. He also has a reason. Two days before the start of the fourth Test, Shastri and Team India players attended an event. This incident is being blamed for the spread of Kovid in the Indian camp.

The incident happened before the fourth test

The fourth Test began on September 2 at The Oval. Two days before this, the launch of Ravi Shastri’s new book was held at a hotel. Shastri was not only present at the event, several players including captain Virat Kohli also came to participate. The Indian team may not be in the bio-bubble, but it is living in a ‘safe environment’. Apart from Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaspreet Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav and other members of the support staff were also present.

The players were beaten by the BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had expressed displeasure over the act. According to reports, Shastri and the players were not allowed to attend the event. Speaking to our colleague Times of India, a senior BCCI official had said, “The board will look into the matter. The board is ashamed of this incident. Where will the coaches and captains be clear at the Oval after the fourth Test? The role of the team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre is also under investigation.

What is the real reason for canceling the match between India and England?

Now the fans are angry with Ravi Shastri

Shastri and the Indian team management were also slapped at the time. Now, after the cancellation of the fifth exam, he is being heard again. Many have shared photos of the event, demanding action against the scribes. However, there are also tweets in support of Shastri. Former cricketer Isabel Westbury wrote that there would be a lot of criticism at the launch of the book. On the one hand, it is foolish for players and staff to meet the public without due diligence, but on the other hand there was no strict biosecurity environment. No rules were broken. Another user said, ‘It’s easy to blame the scribes but three times in this series a man walked on the ground. Everyone is responsible for such a situation.

What did the BCCI say?

The Indian board said in a statement that Kovid-1 to forced them to cancel the Test match. According to the statement, the decision was taken after several rounds of discussions. BCCI has proposed to ECB to reschedule the match. The BCCI has said that no compromise will be made on the safety of the players. The BCCI has also apologized to the fans for canceling the match.



The ECB apologized, the future is not clear

The fifth and final Test was canceled a few hours before the start of the match. The statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) added to the excitement. The ECB had earlier said that India had dropped its claim on the match, but later said that the match had been canceled. India took a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the fourth Test by 157 runs at the Oval in London. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

