India v England at Leeds: Who will win the Leeds Cricket Statistics and Records

The last time the Indian team played at this ground was in 2002.

India then beat England by an innings and 46 runs

India are 1-0 up in the five-match series they have won at Lord’s

The third match of the Test series between India and England will be played at Headingley from Wednesday (August 25). The Indian team is playing a Test match at this ground after 1 year. India are currently 1-0 up in the five-match series.

The Virat Kohli-led side won the Lord’s Test by 151 runs. Virat Kohli and company will try to take an incomparable lead in the series by winning the Leeds.

The Indian team has a good record on this ground. The team had won their last two Tests here. India will try to score a hat trick of victory. Speaking of England, on the other hand, according to recent records, this ground has not been very lucky for him. He has lost six of the last 10 matches he has played here. That is, the situation seems to be on India’s side.

India played their last Test at the ground between August 22-26. In that match, the team led by Sourav Ganguly won by a margin of one innings. The Indian team defeated England by an innings and 46 runs. Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193) and Saurabh Ganguly (128) all scored centuries in the match. India declared their innings at 628 for eight. After this, England’s first innings was reduced to 273 runs. Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh took three wickets each.

India then decided to give a follow-on to England. Despite captain Nasser Hussein’s century (110) in the second innings, England could only manage 309 runs. In the second innings, Kumble again took four wickets. Rahul Dravid became the man of the match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will try to end the drought of his century. Kohli made his last international century in 2019. He has not scored a century in the last 43 matches. Virat will try to play a key role in his team’s victory by scoring a century.

