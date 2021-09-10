India v England England Old Trafford Test canceled: India v England England Old Trafford Test canceled When the England team left the midfield tour of South Africa, the movie drama lasted 4 days

Amid fears of a coup d’tat, the 5th Test between India and England was called off after all the fuss. Cricket fans will be disappointed with the end of the thrilling series. The Indian team was leading the series 2-1 and was also a contender for victory in the Manchester Test. Wales and the England Cricket Board wanted to take advantage of the cancellation. He tried his best to declare him the winner of the canceled match, though India did not approve. In such a situation both the boards decided to play the canceled match.

In 2020, the play ran for 4 days

One thing is clear from the whole play that the England board and the media have left no stone unturned in proving the Indian cricket team as a villain by pointing the finger at the IPL. According to the report, ECB CEO Harrison has created a new controversy over the BCCI’s offer that the subsequent Test will not be part of the series. Well, let’s talk about the current series, where England, trying to take advantage of India’s coercion, forgot what they did in South Africa in November-December 2020? After playing a three-match T20 series against South Africa, he had to cancel the tour after a four-day play for the first match of the ODI series.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: How Team Virat saved a match off the field, the inside story of England’s game

That is why the situation was critical for India.

During the fourth Test of the current series, the Indian team’s head coach Ravi Shastri, fielding coach R. Sridhar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and physio Nitin Patel were hit by Kovid-19. Despite this, Team India completed the match. When the team’s assistant physio Yogesh Parmar was stricken with an epidemic, the threat to Team India was heightened. The biggest reason for this is that Parmar’s test came first negative. The situation here was different than England’s tour of South Africa.

Kohli and company will fly directly from the UK to the UAE to enter the safe IPL bubble

The hotel staff fell victim to Kovid and England panicked

If we talk about England’s tour of South Africa, two members of the hotel staff where the players of both the teams stopped were found to be Covid-1 positive and no players. Despite this, the two teams jointly issued a statement stating that the decision to cancel the rest of the tour was taken keeping in mind the mental and physical health of the players.

India will not lose a Test series against England, the canceled match will be played later: BCCI

Tom Harrison’s statement was similar to that of the BCCI

According to the BCCI’s current statement, the then CEO of the England Cricket Board, Tom Harrison, had said that the safety of the players was paramount. What happened during the tour is a matter of concern. We and the South African board have decided to cancel the remaining matches. The South African board had hoped that England would make up for the loss in the future with the cancellation of the series.