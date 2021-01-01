India v England Highlights: End of Day 3, India lead by 171 runs, 270/3

On the third day of the Oval Test, India scored 270 for 3 in the second innings on the strength of Rohit Sharma’s century and Cheteshwar Pujara’s half-century.

With 14 overs left in the day’s play, the game was canceled due to poor lighting on the field. The Indian team has a lead of 171 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli (22 off 37 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (9 off 33 balls) returned unbeaten.



Robbins sent Rohit and Pujara to the pavilion in the same over

India got two wickets in the 81st over. On the first ball of the over, Oli Robinson sent Rohit to the first pavilion. After this, Pujara caught Moin recently on the last ball of the same over. Pujara was dismissed for 61 off 127 balls. He hit 9 fours in his innings. When Pujara was dismissed, India’s total was 237 runs.

Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion with 127 runs.

India lost their second wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma. Rohit was dismissed for 127. He hit 14 fours and a six in his brilliant innings. Lee Robinson catches Rohit to Chris Vokes. Robinson made Rohit his victim in the first ball of the 81st over of the innings. Rohit shared a 153-run stand with Pujara for the second wicket.

Pujara completes 31st Test century

Cheteshwar Pujara completed his 31st Test century with a four by Craig Overton. He took 103 balls during this period.

By the time of the tea break, India were 199 for one

Rohit’s unbeaten century helped India to 199 for 1 at tea break. The Indian team is leading by 100 runs. Rohit remained unbeaten on 218 balls with 12 fours and a six, while Cheteshwar Pujara hit 47 off 97 balls with seven fours.

Rohit Sharma scored his 8th Test century

Opener Rohit Sharma has scored the 8th century of his Test career. Rohit completed his century with a six by Moin Ali. He scored his first overseas century, 78 meters away with a six. Rohit completed his century off 205 balls. He hit 12 fours and a six.

Team India completed 150 runs

The Indian team completed their 150 runs in the 54th over. Rohit Sharma hit a four off Oli Robinson’s delivery to take India’s score to a half-century. Currently, Rohit and Pujara have a 70-run partnership for the second wicket. Rohit has scored his third half century in the current series.

Rohit’s brilliant half century

Rohit Sharma completed his half-century off the third ball of the 47th over against Craig Overton. Rohit is currently in excellent rhythm. He hit his half-century off 145 balls. Meanwhile, he hit 5 fours. Rohit has scored over 290 runs in the current series. This is Rohit’s third half-century in the current series.

India scored 108 for 1 by lunch

After losing KL Rahul’s wicket till lunch, the Indian team has scored 108 runs on the third day. Team India is currently 9 runs ahead of England. Rohit Sharma is on 47 while Cheteshwar Pujara is unbeaten on 14. Earlier, Rohit and Rahul put on 83 runs for the first wicket to give India a good start.

Team India Century

India completed their century in the second innings with a four by Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara saw Craig Overton’s four off the last ball of the 40th over. Team India has a 99-run lead over the hosts.

KL Rahul’s half century missed

James Anderson gave India the first blow. Anderson caught KL Rahul at the hands of wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow. Rahul was dismissed for 46 off 101 balls. Team India got the first blow on a total score of 83 runs.

India completed their half century in the 1st over

India completed their half-century in the fifth ball of the 19th over in the second innings. Rohit Sharma smashed India’s half-century off James Anderson. Currently, KL Rahul and Rohit are present at the crease.

Rohit-Rahul got off to a good start

After bowling England in the first innings, the Indian team got off to a good start and withheld their opening pair till the end of the day’s play while the England bowlers were left empty handed. Up to the stumps, Lokesh Rahul (22 off 41 balls with four fours) and Rohit Sharma (20 off 56 balls with two fours) were present at the crease.

England’s innings thrilling

With the help of brilliant half-centuries from Oli Pope (81) and Chris Vokes (50), England took a 99-run lead after scoring 290 runs. England started the second day at 53 for three, with David Malan (26) and Craig Overton (one run) leading the innings. But early in the day, Umesh Yadav gave England a fourth wicket by dismissing an overtone (1).

After this, Malan also did not last long and he was also made his victim by Umesh. Malan hit 31 off 67 balls with five fours. Johnny Bairstow, who came to bat after Malan’s dismissal, played 37 runs and led England’s lead with Pope. However, Bairstow was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj and the hosts were bowled out for six. Before tea time, the Indian team had another success in the form of Moin Ali. Moin Ali scored 35 runs.

India dealt a major blow to England by dismissing the Pope on the way to a century. Pope hit 81 off 159 balls with the help of six fours. Oli Robinson (5) was then bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. In the end, Vokes tried to extend England’s lead with a quick innings but he was bowled out for 50 off 60 balls with 11 fours while James Anderson remained unbeaten on one run. From India, Umesh took three wickets while Jaspreet Bumrah and Jadeja took two wickets each. Apart from that, Shardul Thakur and Siraj got one wicket each.