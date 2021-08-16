India v England Live Score: India v England Second Test Day 5 Match Live Cricket Scores and Updates at Lord’s: Lord’s Test at Exciting Turn, Can Pant Charisma?

The second Test of the five-match series between India and England is being played at the historic Lord’s ground. On the fourth day, the game was canceled ahead of schedule due to poor lighting on the field. Today is the last day of the second Test.India are 181 for six in the second innings. Wicketkeeper Shabh Pant is unbeaten on 14 off 29 balls and Ishant Sharma is unbeaten on 4. England had a 27-run lead in the first innings. In such a situation, the Indian team is currently 154 runs ahead of England.

Will keep an eye on Pant

The eyes of the Indian team are now on Shabha Pant. Pantla will have to tour Australia today. England, on the other hand, need just four wickets to wrap up the Indian innings.

Shabha Pant can save India, can the Sangh follow the path?

The left hand was instrumental in India’s historic Test series victory in Australia. Pant scored 97 in Sydney and 89 not out in Brisbane. On Pant’s strength, India recorded a stunning victory in Brisbane, drawing the Sydney Test.