India v England Lord’s Test 2021: I was told to be prepared for the heat wave in London but then it started pouring, says Ashwin; Why not get a chance in Lord’s Test? R. Ashwin answered himself

India’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he had been asked to prepare for the second Test against England due to the heat in London, but the rain on the day of the match dashed his hopes of a place in the XI. India then stuck to their strategy of going with four fast bowlers. This strategy proved effective.

The fast bowlers took 19 wickets and were instrumental in India’s 151-run victory. Ashwin along with Indian fielding coach R Sridhar said on his YouTube program, ‘What was the weather forecast for the match? Summer was forecast. The funny thing is, before the match, he was saying, loo chali rahi hai, ninga radia irunga (meaning the heat is on. You get ready. You can play). ‘



He said, ‘It was raining when we came for breakfast. The weather is not in your hands. In this context, Ashwin said that the reason he was not selected was the weather. “The team has excellent bowling attack and it is not easy to keep the best spinner in the world out of the playing XI,” Sridhar said in response to a question. After a 151-run victory over Lord’s, both agreed that the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played a key role.

Referring to Mayank Agarwal’s injury in the nets, Ashwin said, “Rahul got a chance and he took full advantage of it by batting brilliantly.” Sridhar said, “Rahul had entered the series as the fourth opener but his preparation was excellent. He has found a way to score in England as an opener. In 2018, he also scored a century at the Oval. While Ashwin praised Rohit’s defensive play, Sridhar said the Mumbai batsman had trained hard to succeed in England.

