India v England Oval Test: India should play Ravichandran Ashwin in 4th Test: Will India give Ravichandran Ashwin a chance in 4th Test?

Much has changed for Team India from Lord’s to Leeds. After the victory of Virat Kohli’s team in the mecca of cricket, everything went well. Team composition, bowlers’ performance and captaincy were all fine. But Headingley’s defeat changed the equation. And as with every defeat, questions began to arise about team structure. The most important question that is being raised is about the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the team.Ashwin is the most successful bowler of the team. But so far he has been on the bench in all three matches of the series. So will Kohli place this offspinner in the Oval? The pitch and the situation will play an important role in this, but Kohli will have that problem.

Kohli’s thoughts

Kohli has made a rule so far on the England tour. Descending with four fast bowlers. The Indian captain believes that speed, swing and sewing are very useful in England’s conditions. And with Jadeja having a good batting option, Ashwin could not find a place in the last 11. But the Oval could force Kohli to change his mind.

Helps spinners

Speaking of statistics, England have been the best ground for spinners since 2016. The total average of spinners here is 29.52. Also for fast bowlers this average is 32.38 which is the worst. Which means it’s about to be the most delusional time of the year, as well.

Will Team India bring two spinners?

A photo of Ravindra Jadeja came from the hospital. He had a knee injury. So if Jadeja doesn’t play, then Ashwin naturally comes into the team. But what if Jadeja is fit? Even if we see useful statistics for spinners, Ashwin can still appear in the team. The Indian team can also go with three fast bowlers and two spinners.

Recent form with Ashwin too

Ashwin was India’s best bowler in the World Test title against New Zealand. In addition, he took six wickets at the same Oval ground while playing county cricket for Surrey last month.

History of spin

If you look at the bowlers who have taken the most wickets on this ground, the spinners are ahead. Derek Underwood remains the most dangerous bowler on the field. The left-arm spinner has taken 45 wickets in 10 matches. Meanwhile, England’s Jim Laker has sent 40 batsmen to the pavilion in eight matches. He is the highest wicket-taker on the field.

Oval ground has also been very good for legspinner Shane Warne. Warne has taken 32 wickets in four Tests at the ground. Graeme Swann has also sent 27 batsmen to the pavilion in 5 matches. Muttiah Muralitharan got a chance to play only one Test match here. But he did miracles. Murali took 16 wickets in that match. BS Chandrasekhar also played a match here and took eight wickets.

It is difficult to get a bowler like Ashwin out

A bowler like Ashwin easily finds a place in any team’s playing XI. Cricket experts have also suggested that he be included in the squad. Ashwin has played seven Tests in England and has taken 18 wickets. This means that their performance is not very good. And at the Oval he has taken three wickets in a match. But now the situation is different for Team India. Ishant is not in form and Jadeja has questions. Ashwin, on the other hand, is currently considered one of the best spinners in the world. Sanjay Manjrekar can sometimes say in commentary that you should eat your best option. And Ashwin is undoubtedly India’s best spinner. So will Kohli include Ashwin in the playing XI? Will have to wait until tomorrow. Either Kohli will tell Ashwin about joining the team or the reason for not including him …

