India v England: The BCCI has offered to play two additional T20s in England next year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed to play two additional Twenty20 matches in England next year after the fifth Test between India and England in Manchester was canceled due to Corona’s concerns. According to a Daily Mail report, the proposal was designed to help alleviate the क्रिकेट 40 million shortfall in English cricket’s already increased budget. But a rescheduled test is still proposed.

Depending on whether the various broadcasters who paid £ 25 million for the Old Trafford Test claim will be ready for two T20 cricket matches instead of a full five days. According to the report, there is also the question of potential earnings for the entire Test match, including corporate hospitality, tickets, and food.



T20 matches for a Manchester match can generate more than 10 million, which is much more than that. The Indian team will travel to England next summer for three T20s and three ODIs. Meanwhile, there is still confusion over the outcome of the series after the cancellation of the fifth Test between India and England where India took a 2-1 lead.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has written to the International Cricket Board (ICC) to confirm the outcome of the canceled fifth Test at Old Trafford. However, as of Sunday, ICC officials said they had not received any such e-mails from the ECB. The fifth Test was called off after Corona’s case came to light at the Indian camp.

