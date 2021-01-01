India v England third Test match report and highlights; England defeated India by an innings and 76 runs; IND vs ENG Third Test Highlights: Virat and Company meet for 278, England win Headingley Test by an innings and 76 runs, series draw

Highlights In the third Test, England defeated Team India by an innings and 76 runs

England had a strong lead of 352 in the first innings.

In reply, Team India lost the second innings by 278 runs.

Hosts England have also drawn the series 1-1.

Leeds

In the third Test of the five-match series, England ended India’s second innings at 278 and lost by an innings and 76 runs. The hero of his victory, Oli Robinson took 5 wickets for 65 runs, while Overton took 3 wickets in his bag. India’s first innings ended at just 78, with skipper Joe Root’s brilliant third 23rd Test century giving England a 352-run lead at 432. With this, England tied the series 1-1.

On the fourth day the pitch was flat which was conducive to batting. Only the Indian batsmen had to adopt the strategy of playing the first hour. But that did not happen and the team lost eight wickets in a row within 63 runs before lunch and thus the entire team was reduced to 278 runs in 99.3 overs. The fourth Test will now take place at The Oval from September 2 to 6. The most successful England bowler was Oli Robinson, who took five wickets for 65 runs in the second innings and took seven wickets in the match. He was also the ‘Player of the Match’.

Robinson dismissed four Indians on the fourth day, including crucial wickets from Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Craig Overton (two for 47) and James Anderson and Moin Ali for one each. India started the innings at 215 for two and lost Pujara’s wicket (91 runs, 15 fours) without adding a single run. Kohli (55, eight fours) and Pujara came to the crease trying to be comfortable in front of the second new ball. No runs were scored in three overs.

Nine runs away from the century, Pujara dropped a ball from Robinson but it hit his pad and was appealed to by the England players. The umpire gave out not out. But after England took a review he was given a leg before which had a huge wicket. Anderson was bothered by his balls and on one such ball he felt like he had taken Kohli’s wicket again. The bat hit the pad but the umpire heard the sound and let it out. Kohli was walking towards the pavilion but suddenly came back and took a review after consulting the other end batsman Ajinkya Rahane in which the ball did not hit the bat. And then he avoided falling on Anderson’s ball.

Kohli completed his half-century on Robinson’s four. He hit another four in the same over, but fell victim to the next ball. The ball coming out, kissing his bat, standing on the first slip, was caught in the hands of England captain Joe Root, who began to run on the field with enthusiasm. It was important for the Indian batsmen to play against the new ball in the opening hours but Rahane (10 runs) also lost his wicket after the wickets of these two. Anderson’s ball touched the edge of his bat and was caught by wicketkeeper Jose Butler. Thus the team lost three of their key wickets within 24 runs in 11 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara anxious ninety: Robinson breaks India’s wall, Cheteshwar Pujara is the victim of anxious ninety, 968 days and 35 innings of rage

No runs were added in the next over and Shabha Pant (01) returned to the pavilion after being caught by Robinson on the third slip. It was Robinson’s third wicket of the day. Root then bowled offspinner Moin Ali and bowled Mohammad Shamila (06) as soon as he arrived. India lost the eighth wicket in the form of Ishant Sharma, Robinson’s fifth wicket.

The England bowler took five wickets for the second time in the series. Ravindra Jadeja (30 runs, 25 balls, five fours, one six) lifted Moin Ali’s ball and hit a lofty six. He hit a few brilliant shots, but he didn’t last long either and was caught by Craig Overton’s wicketkeeper. India’s second innings came to an end when Mohammad Siraj was dismissed for a single.

