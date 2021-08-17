India v Pakistan T20 World Cup: India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match; India to play in T20 World Cup on October 24, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam – The wait is over, preparations are complete

DubaiPakistan captain Babar Azam said ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup match against India in Dubai on October 24 that the T20 World Cup was like a home ground for his team. The ICC announced the event on Tuesday. It was originally supposed to be held in India, but due to the corona it has been moved to the UAE and Oman.“The announcement of the T20 World Cup schedule takes us one step further in our preparations for this much-awaited World Cup,” Azam said on the ICC’s website. We will use the build-up period to play in the home series against New Zealand and England. And the goal will not only be to fix our final approach but also to win as many matches as possible so that we can give it a winning look and speed up the UAE.

Azam hinted that the T20 World Cup is like a home event for Pakistan, as the UAE has been the home of his team for more than a decade. Azam said, “We have not only nurtured our talent and developed our side in the UAE, but also beaten the top sides in this situation to reach the top spot in the ICC T20 team rankings.

He further said – All the players are enthusiastic, motivated and enthusiastic and look at this tournament as an opportunity to show our skills. Re-establish your dominance in the smallest form of the game that is most suitable for us. “I am focused on motivating my side with my performance so that we can be the first Pakistani team to win the ICC Champions Trophy in Asia,” Azam said.

