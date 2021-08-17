India v Pakistan World T20: India v Pakistan World T20 record stats and victory in previous matches before blockbuster encounter

India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World T20. The ICC said on Tuesday. The UAE and Oman are jointly hosting the tournament against the backdrop of the corona virus in India. The World Cup will start on October 17. In the opening match, host Oman will face Papua New Guinea (PNG) while Bangladesh will face Scotland.Group 2 will start with a match between India and Pakistan on October 24. India’s next match will be against New Zealand in Dubai on October 31, followed by Afghanistan on November 3 in Abu Dhabi. India will play the remaining two matches of the Super 12 against the winner of Group B (November 5 in Dubai) and the second-ranked team in Group A (November 8 in Dubai).

India won 88 per cent of their T20 matches

This will be the ninth T20I match between India and Pakistan. India have won seven of their last eight matches. Speaking of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan has faced it five times. India have won three of the four Twenty20 World Cup matches played, while Pakistan had won the only match in Bangalore in 2012. The last match was played in 2016 in Kolkata. The match was also a part of the T20 World Cup.

The real competition starts from the Super-12

Group A includes 2014 champions Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman. The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage. The Super 12 stage is also divided into two groups. This will be the second round of the tournament starting October 23. It will start with a match between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi. On the same day, England will take on the West Indies in Dubai.

Days reserved for semi-finals and finals

The first semi-final of the World Twenty20 will be played on November 10 in Abu Dhabi, while the second match will be played on November 11 in Dubai. The final will be held in Dubai on November 14 and November 15 is reserved. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to starting his campaign, saying his team has been playing consistently in the UAE and the conditions there will make them feel at home.

