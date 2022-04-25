india visit British pm Boris Johnson said Modi has asked Putin several times on ukraine crisis Told

Britain’s PM Boris Johnson said during his visit to India that PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Putin many times, explained to him many times regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. He said that Modi has also intervened by talking on this matter.

Johnson said that India and Britain are together and both have common concerns on the problems around the world. Boris Johnson said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “interfered several times” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi told Putin that he knows what he is doing? Have you ever wondered where are they going? What are your thoughts on what they are doing? Johnson further said that Indians want peace and want to see Russia out of Ukraine.

The British PM also announced the reopening of the British Embassy in Kyiv. Johnson made these remarks at a press conference organized by the British High Commission after the bilateral meeting with Modi. On India’s policy regarding Russia, he said- “PM Modi’s reaction against what happened in Ukraine’s Bucha came out very strongly. Everyone respects India’s decades-old historical ties with Russia”.

However, he did not mention Ukraine or Russia in the press statements Modi was with him after the talks with PM Modi. He said- “Our new defense and security partnership will serve India to strengthen its domestic defense industry. At the same time, it will enable it to protect important common interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Johnson said they discussed next-generation defense and security cooperation in five domains – land, sea, air, space and cyber. “We have agreed to work together to address new threats in land, sea, air, space and cyber, including partnerships on new fighter jet technology, maritime technologies to detect and respond to threats in the oceans,” he said. “

On concerns about Khalistani groups and anti-India activities in the UK, Johnson said he had decided to create a new anti-extremism task force. Apart from this, after the talks, both the leaders said in a joint statement that both countries have expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation there regarding the Ukraine crisis. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said there was no pressure from Britain during the talks on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He said the prime minister expressed “deep concern” over the situation in Ukraine and the “growing humanitarian crisis”.

On Ukraine, Modi called for an immediate ceasefire in his statement after the bilateral meeting. PM Modi said that India and Britain have also reiterated the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries. Modi said- “We have emphasized on dialogue and diplomacy for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and resolution of the problem. We have also reiterated the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries.

At the same time, regarding relations with Britain, Modi said- “We have also agreed to increase cooperation in the defense sector. We welcome the UK’s support for a ‘Self-reliant India’ in all areas of manufacturing, technology, design and development in the defense sector.”