india vs bangladesh icc u19 cricket world cup 2022 ravi kumar angkrish raghuvanshi shine india setup semis with 5 wicket win

India vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Match: The quarter final match of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 was played in Coolies, West Indies. In this match, Bangladesh scored 111 runs after losing the toss and batting first. India won the match by scoring 117 for 5 in 30.5 overs.

India made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on 30 January 2022. At the same time, defending champions Bangladesh were knocked out of the competition after losing. Last season, India had to face defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the final.

India won the match by 5 wickets with 19.1 overs remaining. Now he will face Australia in the semi-finals. The semi-final match is to be played on February 2. At the same time, before this, England and Afghanistan will meet in the first semi-final on February 1.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 111 runs in 37.1 overs in the quarter-final match played at the College Cricket Ground in West Indies. The Indian team won the match by scoring 117 runs for 5 wickets in 30.5 overs.

18 year old Indian young fast bowler Ravi Kumar was adjudged the player of the match. He took 3 wickets for 14 runs in 7 overs. At the same time, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 44 runs in batting. Sheikh Rashid was dismissed after scoring 26 runs. Captain Yash Dhul remained unbeaten on the score of 20 runs.

The Indian team has reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup for the 10th time. He has made it to the semi-finals for the fourth time in a row. Earlier, the Indian team had reached the semi-finals of the 2016, 2018 and 2020 Under-19 World Cup. She also became the champion in the year 2018, while the team lost in the finals in 2016 and 2020. This is the seventh consecutive win for the Indian team at the Under-19 level. This is her fourth consecutive win in this World Cup, while she had won three consecutive matches even before this tournament.

Bangladesh had a poor start in this match. He had lost 3 wickets for 14 runs. Ravi Kumar sent Mehfizul Islam, Iftikhar Hussain and PN Nabil to the pavilion. Even after this his wickets kept falling at regular intervals. A Mullah (17 runs), SM Mehrab (30 runs) and Ashikur Zaman (16 runs) helped the team cross the 100-run mark. Apart from these three, none of Bangladesh’s batsmen could touch the double figure.

Chasing the target, India’s start was also very bad. He lost the wicket of Harnoor Singh on the 9th ball itself. Harnoor could not even open the account. Till then the account of the team was not even opened. After this, opener Angkrish and Sheikh Rashid shared a 70-run partnership for the second wicket.

They lost 5 wickets for 97 runs in 25.1 overs. After this, Kaushal Tambe and Yash Dhul put on an unbeaten 20-run partnership for the sixth wicket and gave the team victory. Kaushal Tambe hit the winning six. Ripun Mandal took 4 wickets for 31 runs in 9 overs for Bangladesh.

After the win, Indian captain Yash Dhull said, “We have got along very well as a team. This is giving us an advantage on the field. Me and some players were infected with Corona. Those were tough times, but the team was doing well. We have gained a lot of experience. Learning a lot from Laxman sir too. We haven’t thought of anything for the semi-finals yet. Will focus on that only on match day.

Player of the match Ravi Kumar said, the plan was very simple to bowl wicket-to-wicket. We have played with them before. We knew how to put pressure on them. The experience has been good throughout this World Cup. We have learned a lot and will continue to learn.

At the same time, Bangladeshi captain Rakibul Hasan said, losing the toss and batting first did not go in our favor. India played well, they batted well and bowled well, we were left behind.