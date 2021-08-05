India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Watch Today Match LIVE Updates – India vs England 1st Test Day 2 Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Would like to answer Sanjay Manjrekar with the bat Expect big innings from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul too

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: The first Test of the 5-match series between India and England is being played at Nottingham, Trent Bridge. Today i.e. 5th August 2021 is the second day of the match. 78.4 overs were bowled on the first day.

During this a total of 204 runs were scored and 10 wickets fell. England’s team was all out for 183 runs in 65.4 overs. India did not lose any wicket in the first innings. When the game ended on the first day, India had scored 21 runs in 13 overs without losing a wicket.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were at the crease after scoring 9-9 runs. India are currently 163 runs behind England on the basis of first innings. On the first day, England tried four bowlers, but they did not get success.

On the second day, cricket fans will have their eyes on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Sanjay Manjrekar has already made a strong comment about Rohit Sharma.

In this situation Rohit Sharma would like to answer them with the bat. KL Rahul will also have to play a big innings so that he can prove himself as a substitute for Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal.