India vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Score, IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Watch Today Match LIVE Update – India gets first innings lead, India score 191/5 till lunch

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: The first Test of the 5-match series between India and England has started on the third day of the first Test being played at Nottingham, Trent Bridge. Now it has to be seen how the mood of the weather will be today and how much the Indian team will get. While KL Rahul will be expected to score a century, the way Anderson bowled yesterday, all eyes will be on him.

On the second day, after the completion of the first session, only 33.4 overs could be bowled. By the end of the match, India’s score was 125 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. KL Rahul 57 and Rishabh Pant were present at the crease scoring 7 runs.

By lunch on the second day on Thursday, the Indian team had scored 97 runs for the loss of one wicket. After lunch, it was as if there was an eclipse on the innings of the Indian team that India lost 4 wickets in 15 runs. India’s score was 112 runs for four wickets.

Before lunch, Indian opener Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 36 runs and returned to the pavilion. He was caught by English bowler Ollie Robinson at the hands of Sam Curran and broke the partnership of the Indian opening pair.

After this, James Anderson first dismissed Pujara and then on the very next ball, captain Virat Kohli was made the victim of a golden duck. Then, on a wrong call, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was also run out and India’s score was 112 runs at the loss of 4 wickets.

After half a game of the second season of the game, the rain started blinking. Play resumed twice in the third session but was stopped after a ball each. Now on the third day it has to be seen that if the rain does not disturb, then how quickly and how much the Indian team gets the lead.