India vs England 1st Test: England all out for 183 runs on the first day, the third session completely in the name of India

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test: The first match of the five-match Test series being played between India and England is being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The first day’s play is over. The third and final session of the day was entirely in India’s name. Indian bowlers took 6 wickets in this session. Later Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul did not lose their wickets.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat. His decision proved to be not right and the entire team returned to the pavilion for 183 runs in 65.4 overs. In reply, India scored 21 runs for no loss in their first innings. Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease after scoring 9-9 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets for 46 runs in 20.4 overs for India. Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets for 28 runs in 17 overs. Shardul Thakur also managed to take 2 wickets.

Joe Root was England’s highest scorer. He scored 64 runs. Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 27 runs. Jack Crowley also contributed 27 runs. Jonny Bairstow made 29 and Dominic Sibley returned to the pavilion after scoring 18 runs. 4 England batsmen returned to the pavilion without opening an account.

Earlier, India had a good start. Jasprit Bumrah sent Rory Burns to the pavilion on the fifth ball of the innings. Rory Burns also went LBW without opening an account. He challenged the decision of the umpire, but England also lost the DRS.

