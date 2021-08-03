India vs England 1st Test England register unfortunate record on with 4 batsmen failing to score vs India Lowest totals India bowled out their opponents outside Asia India did such a feat

England captain Joe Root created history in the first test match against India. He became the highest run-scorer in international cricket for England. However, his team went on to record an unwelcome and embarrassing record.

At the same time, the Indian team led by Virat Kohli made a big achievement in its name. India all out within 200 on the first day of the Test match outside Asia. In the first innings, the Indian team all-out England for 183 runs in 65.4 overs. India dismissed Australia for the lowest score on the first day of a Test match outside Asia.

The Indian team had bundled out Australia for 166 runs on the first day of the Test match in 1977/78. Zimbabwe’s team is at number two. India all-out Zimbabwe for 173 in Bulawayo in 2001. Now he bundled out England’s first innings for 183 runs on the first day of the Nottingham Test.

England’s name was recorded on Wednesday when four of its batsmen could not face the Indian pace battery at Nottingham at Trent Bridge and returned to the pavilion without opening an account. This is the first time that four of the hosts’ batsmen have been dismissed for zero against India at home.

England openers Rory Burns, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson could not open the account. Bumrah to Rory Burns lbw. Mohammed Shami got Daniel Lawrence caught by Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant took the catch of Jos Buttler off Jasprit Bumrah. Shardul Thakur got Ollie Robinson caught by Mohammed Shami.

Earlier, Joe Root became the highest run-scorer in international cricket for England. He broke former captain Alistair Cook’s record. Cook scored 15,737 Test runs while playing for England. Joe Root has got 15780 runs. Root also completed the 50th half-century of his Test career at Nottingham. Root was dismissed for 64 runs in 108 balls in the first innings.





