India vs England 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Watch Today Match LIVE Updates – IND – 157/2 (52), India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Updates: KL Rahul completes fifty, Cheteshwar Pujara could not touch the double figure

India vs England 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: KL Rahul completes fifty, Cheteshwar Pujara could not touch the double figure

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: The second Test of the 5-match series between India and England is being played at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Today i.e. 12th August 2021 is the first day of the match.

Two sessions have been played. India scored 157 runs in 52 overs during this period and lost two wickets (Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara). Rohit returned to the pavilion after scoring 83 and Pujara scored 9 runs. At the time of tea, KL Rahul was at the crease after scoring 55 runs. Virat Kohli was yet to open the account.

Earlier, England cricket team captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bowl. India has come into this match with one change. England has also made 3 changes in its team.

The England team has included Haseeb Hameed in place of Jack Crowley, Mark Wood in place of Stuard Broad and Moeen Ali in place of Daniel Lawrence. At the same time, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has made Ishant Sharma a part of the playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur.