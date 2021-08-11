india vs england 2nd test virat kohli cheteshwar pujara wants to end 100s century draught in lords test london also have eyes on Rahul Dravid Ajinkya rahane record – Will Virat Kohli end 21-month drought at Lord’s? Cheteshwar Pujara would not want to be in the list of Sachin Tendulkar-Sunil Gavaskar

The second Test of the 5-match series between India and England is to be played from 12 August 2021 at the Lord’s ground in London. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara have high expectations in this match. It has become very important for Pujara to play a big innings in this match as critics have started questioning his continuation in the playing XI.

In such a situation, it is expected that at Lord’s where Virat Kohli can end the drought of Test century which has been going on for 21 months. At the same time, Cheteshwar Pujara would also like to join the club of legendary players like Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane by scoring a century at Lord’s. Let us tell you that even Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar had never scored a Test hundred at Lord’s during their careers. However, Virat Kohli would like to avoid joining the club of Gavaskar and Tendulkar. They will try to end the long wait for a century by reaching triple digits at this historic ground.

Kohli has failed to score a century in 15 innings of the last nine Test matches. He has 27 centuries in Test cricket to his name, but since November 2019, he is yearning to reach triple digits. After this, in the 15 innings he has played, he has scored 345 runs and his average is 23.00.

However, it won’t be easy for Kohli and Pujara as the Indian legend struggles to score runs at Lord’s. Gavaskar had scored 340 runs in 10 innings at this ground. They included half-centuries, while Sachin Tendulkar never even reached 50 runs in nine Test innings at Lord’s.

Kohli would like to avoid any such record. The Indian captain has played four innings so far at Lord’s. In that he has scored 65 runs and his highest score is 25 runs. Kohli was dismissed on his first ball in the first Test at Nottingham. He will be desperate to score big to give India a third win at Lord’s.

Another reliable batsman of India, Cheteshwar Pujara’s story is also similar to that of Kohli. Pujara has not scored a Test century in the last 32 innings. Meanwhile, he has scored 857 runs at an average of 27.64. He has also played two matches at Lord’s. In his four innings, he could only score 89 runs and his highest score is 43 runs.

In fact, except Ajinkya Rahane in the current team of India, no other batsman has been able to score a century in a Test match at Lord’s. Rahane played a key role in India’s 95-run victory at this historic ground in 2014, scoring 103 in the first innings.

India’s top six batsmen Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant will play Test matches for the first time at Lord’s, while KL Rahul scored 18 runs in both innings in the only Test he played here in 2018.

By the way, India’s Dilip Vengsarkar holds the record for scoring three consecutive centuries at Lord’s. He started with 107 runs at this ground in 1979 and then went on to score 157 not out in 1982 and 126 not out in 1986.

India won the Test match at Lord's for the first time in 1986 on the basis of his brilliant innings. India has played a total of 18 Test matches at Lord's so far in which they have won only two matches, while they have lost 12 matches. Four matches have ended in draws.






