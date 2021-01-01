India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: India vs England 3rd Test Headingly Day 1 Match Report and Highlights; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 Highlights: IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day-1 Highlights: Rory Burns and Hamid bowled, took wickets, scored 120/0 on the ground where India was

Highlights England bowled out India for 78 in their first innings

England scored 120 not out

On that basis, he has a 42-run lead.

Haseeb Hameed 60 and Rory Burns 52 at the crease

Leeds

England bowled out India for just 78 in the first innings on the first day of the third Test on Wednesday, with James Anderson leading the fast bowlers. In reply, England took a 42-run lead with 120 not out at the end of the day’s play. Haseeb Hameed was 60 off 130 balls with 11 fours while Rory Burns was unbeaten on 52 off 125 balls with five fours and a six.

Rory Burns and Hamid have put up a formidable class of bowlers on the pitch where the Indian batsmen were all out in 40.4 overs. Both of them did not give much chance to the Indian bowlers in 42 overs. When the Indian team came on the field the next day, it was his attempt to wrap up the first innings of the English team as early as possible and prevent it from taking a big lead. However, with all the wickets of the hosts remaining, Team India will have to take the lead at full strength.

Kohli should seek Sachin’s help to recover from bad form … Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to the captain

Under 100 for the second time in 9 months

This is the second time in the last nine months that the Indian team has failed to score even 100 runs in an innings. Against Australia in Adelaide in December last year, the team was reduced to just 36 runs in the second innings, their lowest score in the history of Test cricket. This is India’s lowest score on the first day of the pitch after a stunning victory at Lord’s. The last day the Indian team was bowled out for less than 100 on the first day’s pitch was in 1987, when the West Indies, led by Dilip Vengsarkar, were bowled out for just 75 at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground in New Delhi.

Rohit-Rahane could only reach Rahane’s double cross

Only openers Rohit Sharma (19 off 105 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (18 off 54 balls) managed to reach double figures for India at Headingley. After that, the biggest contribution from the team was the extra runs with 16 runs. Anderson (3 for six) sent openers Lokesh Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (01) and skipper Virat Kohli (7) into the pavilion in the first hour of the match.

The last 6 wickets returned for 22 runs

The Indian batsmen had to bear the brunt of the ball from the outside and the first five batsmen were caught by wicketkeeper Jose Butler. India added just 22 runs after losing the last six wickets, as the team was reduced to 40.4 overs after lunch. Craig Overton (3 for 14), Oli Robinson (2 for 16) and Sam Curran (2 for 27) took advantage of Anderson’s pressure to wrap up the Indian innings.

Virat’s decision was reversed

The dominance of England’s bowlers can be gauged from the fact that the Indian innings hit only six fours. Despite the cloudy skies, India captain Virat Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss. Anderson left no stone unturned to justify his decision. He sent Rahul (0), who scored a century in Lord’s last match, into the pavilion in the first over. Rahul catches Butler trying to get the ball off the side. Pujara (01) also caught the wicketkeeper off Anderson in the fifth over.

England: A call for Anderson Kohli, he hunted for a record seventh time in a Test

Kohli’s flop show continues

Skipper Kohli bowled Robinson for the first four of the innings in the eighth over, but Anderson caught him in the hands of Butler to reduce India’s score to 20 for 3 in the 11th over. After that, Rohit and Rahane took the lead. The duo batted extremely cautiously and meanwhile hit some good shots against Sam Curran, a weak link in England’s bowling attack. Rahane hit two for the fast bowler while Rohit hit the only four in the morning session.

Rahane was knocked out just before dinner

Rahane led the team to 50 with a four off Craig Overton in the 25th over, but was caught behind the wicket by Robinson in the next over. India were 56 for four by lunch. In the fourth over after lunch, India lost the wicket of Shabha Pant (02), who was caught by the wicketkeeper off Robinson.

IND 1st Innings Highlights: Virat, Pujara, Rohit all failed, first innings reduced to 78, Indian batting pole opened at Headingley

Then the line

India lost the wickets of Rohit, Mohammad Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (04) and Jaspreet Bumrah to take their score from 67 to nine. Overton ended the Indian innings with a catch to Mohammad Siraj (03) captain Joe Root. There was no change in the squad as India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. England made two changes to replace opener Dom Sibley with David Malan, while Overton replaced injured fast bowler Mark Wood in the playing XI.

