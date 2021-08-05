India vs England Harbhajan Singh Backs Decision to Play Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravichandran Ashwin tail would have been very long

Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the decision to not play Ravichandran Ashwin in the first Test against England is a right decision. According to Harbhajan Singh, the Indian team has strengthened its batting by including Ravindra Jadeja in place of Ashwin.

When the Indian team was announced for the first Test against England, Ravichandran Ashwin’s name was not included in it. Jadeja was included in the playing XI in place of Ashwin. There were very strong reactions to this. Ashwin bowled better in the final of the World Test Championship. Despite this, Ashwin was kept out of the playing XI. Virat Kohli included four fast bowlers including Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj in the team. Ravindra Jadeja is the only spinner in the playing XI.

Harbhajan told PTI, ‘I think if you had played Ashwin, there would have been more tail batsmen. You don’t know how much spin bowling will be used. Jaddu (Jadeja) has bowled three out of 50 overs till tea time.

He said, ‘So the number of overs you use in spin, Jaddu can bowl in these overs. How should we come to the conclusion that Jaddu cannot be used as a sole spinner? He said, ‘If you look at the performance abroad, Jaddu has been a better batsman. His performance in the lower order has been strong.

Harbhajan said, ‘And is it that Jaddu hasn’t picked up wickets? This is the first Test match of the series, you want to win but at the same time you want to build up your defence. You don’t want to lose the advantage of the batting aspect. You cannot be weak in terms of batting. I think if the team management wants to keep their batting line-up strong then it is a good thing.

In the first Test match against the first day, India looks to be in a strong position. He bundled out England’s first innings for 183 runs in 65.4 overs on the basis of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur. In reply, 20 runs were scored in 13 overs for no loss.





