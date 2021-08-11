India vs England, Ind vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List, Live Score: Live Updates Doubts on playing this legend

India vs England, Ind vs ENG 2nd TestDream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The second match of the five-match Test series between India and England will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Many big changes can be seen in this match. England’s troubles have increased before this match. After veteran bowler Stuart Broad, there is now doubt about James Anderson’s play.

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli may be seriously considering replacing the injured Shardul Thakur with his best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian skipper did not make it clear whether the off-spinner would be preferred over the fast bowler against England.

Probable Playing 11:

India- Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

England – Joe Root (c), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Karen, Chris Woakes, Mark Budd, Olly Robinson.