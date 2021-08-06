India vs England India will create history 1st time team india successfully run chase in 4th innings in England after 3 years Indian Seamers taking all 20 wickets chance to make history

The first Test of the 5-match series between India and England is in an exciting phase. India have to score 157 runs in 98 overs to win on the last day of the match i.e. 8 August 2021. He has nine wickets in his hand. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease after making 12 runs. In such a situation, where India will try to achieve the target as soon as possible. On the other hand, the England bowlers would like to wrap up the Indian innings as soon as possible and start the series with a win.

If India is successful in winning this match then it will create history. Not only this, Team India’s pace battery will also do wonders after three years. The Indian team has been able to successfully chase the target in the fourth innings only 3 times in England. India has never crossed the 200-run mark while chasing in the fourth innings in England. However, if India wins this match, then Team India will cross the 200-run mark for the first time while chasing the target in England. The last time India made the highest score while chasing a target in England was in 1971. Then he scored 173 runs at The Oval.

After this he successfully chased down the target in the fourth innings in 1986 and 2007 also. Team India won the match by scoring 134 runs in the fourth innings at Lord’s ground in 1986.

At the same time, in the year 2007 at Trent Bridge, he scored 73 runs in the fourth innings of England. The special thing is that on all these three occasions, India had won the Test series as well.

Another thing special happened in this Test match of Nottingham at Trent Bridge. Indian fast bowlers took all 20 wickets in England. This is the first time since the year 2018, that India’s fast bowlers have taken all 20 wickets of the opposition team. Earlier in the 2017/18 Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg, Indian fast bowlers took all 20 wickets.





