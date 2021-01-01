India vs England Leeds Test: India vs England Leeds Test Match Preview and Update: India vs England Test Match

Highlights The third Test of the series between India and England will be played from Wednesday

India are 1-0 up in the five-match series

Skipper Virat Kohli’s focus will be on the century and India’s victory

Leeds

Skipper Virat Kohli will try to overcome his longest poor form to give India an unbeaten lead in the five-match series by scoring big in the third Test against England starting here on Wednesday.

Kohli scored his last international century in November 2019. He crossed the 40-run mark twice in the current series but failed to score big. However, he is always expected to score big. In the first two Tests, he lost his wicket on off-stump balls. In such a situation, he is expected to bat with good technique in front of such balls in handiing.

India v England – Monty Panesar says Team India’s road will not be easy at Headingley, Root and Bairstow’s home ground

The form of priesthood and residence is a matter of concern

The form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is also a matter of concern for India. The duo, however, have shown signs of returning to form after batting nearly 50 overs on the fourth day of the Lord’s Test. The match was dragged out on the fifth day after the fast bowlers beat India to win the series 1-0.

Rohit and Rahul have made a good start

The performances of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are a positive for India in the batting department. Both got India off to a good start by setting a good example of their patience and technique in challenging situations. Rahul, who replaces the injured Mayank Agarwal, looked more confident in every subsequent innings, and given the difficult situation in England, he seemed sure of which ball to play and which to leave.

Rahane slammed the critics, saying – only important people are talked about

Rohit is in good shape but he has to pay attention to the bridge

Rohit is also in a very good position and on two occasions in the series he needs to be sure when he will play his favorite pull shot. While Shabh Pant is batting in his natural style, Ravindra Jadeja has also played a very good role at number seven. It can be said that he is playing more of a batsman than a left-arm spinner in the team.

Ishant’s claim on Shardul is strong

The situation at Headingley is likely to be favorable for fast bowlers and India can go with four fast bowlers. In that case, Ravichandran Ashwin will not get a place in the playing XI again. Shardul Thakur is fit but Kohli is unlikely to make any changes to his fast attack. Ishant Sharma, who missed the first Test, bowled effectively at Lord’s and the experienced fast bowler is likely to be preferred over Thakur. Thakur is inferior to Ishant in bowling but better in batting.

Virat’s team will play their way but we will not be influenced by anyone: Root

Siraj’s energetic game

The arrival of Mohammad Siraj has strengthened India’s world-class aggression. Siraj bowled brilliantly on the fifth day at Lord’s. He has consistently impressed with his accurate bowling. India last played here in 2002 when they won by an innings and 46 runs. None of the current players have the experience to play on this ground. It will be interesting to see how quickly they adjust to the situation.

England have hope from David Malan

England are hopeful that the arrival of David Malan will take away their batting weakness. Malan played his last Test three years ago but has good experience in first-class cricket. The left-handed batsman will play at number three and in such a situation Haseeb Hameed will have to open the innings with Rory Burns.

The rest of the players will have to support the roots.

The England batsmen will have to find a way to run and support captain Joe Root. Root has scored the most runs for England so far. Mark Wood, who has been troubling the Indian batsmen with his extra bounce, has been injured and in such a situation Sadiq Mahmood could get a chance to make his Test debut.

Kohli slipped to 5th, coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when the century was predicted

Mark the wood injured

Root confirmed before the match that there was no question of fitness except for Wood and that leading pacer James Anderson is in good condition. Root also hinted that the players would not get into an argument as players from both the teams clashed at Lord’s but India benefited the most.

The teams are as follows.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Riddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Ishwaran, Prithvi Sauv, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (a), Moin Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jose Butler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hamid, Dan Lawrence, Shakib Mahmood, David Malan, Craig Overton, Oli Pope, Oli Robinson.

The match will start at 3.30 pm Indian time.

