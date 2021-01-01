india vs england live score: india vs england 3rd Test match ind vs eng led test live cricket score: Will Pujara score a century after 968 days?

The third Test of the series between India and England at Headingley, Leeds has reached an exciting turning point. The first two days of the Test were dominated by England, while on the third day, the Indian batsmen chased down the hosts for wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have a big responsibility on the fourth day. The England team can take a new ball. And facing a new ball in the first hour of the morning can be a difficult task for Indian batsmen.

The fourth day is going to be very important for India. Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli put on an unbeaten 99 for the second wicket. Both of them would love to spend more time on Saturday.

Your vote has been recorded. Thank you Login to view poll results

Pujara and Kohli have been discussing their batting for some time now. The duo have not scored a batting century in days. However, in the second innings of the Headingley Test, both have a chance to play big. On the fourth day, both of them want to end the drought of their centuries.

By the end of the third day’s play, India were 215 for four in the second innings. Pujara is unbeaten on 91 and Kohli on 45. Bad lighting forced the game to close early on the third day.

Pujara’s last century was against Australia in 2019

It has been 968 days since Pujara scored a Test century. He scored his last century in January 2019 against Australia. Pujara, meanwhile, has played 35 innings.

When will the drought of Virat’s centuries end?

Virat Kohli scored his last Test century in 2019 against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test. It has been 645 days for the Indian captain to score a century. Kohli has failed to score a century in international cricket in the last 50 innings.