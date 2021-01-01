India vs England live score: India vs England 3rd Test match India vs England lead Test cricket score

In the third Test against England, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The match is being played at Leeds’ Headingley ground. Team India did not start well. Now the English team countered strongly and made a great start to the first day.On the first day of the third Test, England maintained their lead. The first Indian batsman was dismissed for 78 and then in reply he scored 120 without losing a wicket. For the first time in the series, the English openers shared a century. Haseeb Hameed (60) and Rory Burns (52) have scored half-centuries.

England’s century in 35.5 overs

Hameed hit a four off Mohammad Shamila on the third man to take the team’s score to three points. He and Rory Burns are playing 46-46. Hamid, who replaced Hamid Dom Sibley in the 50-ball squad, completed his half-century in the 37th over with a four off Jaspreet Bumrah. He faced 110 balls to reach here.

England’s score went beyond 50 runs

The English batsmen are moving fast towards their target without losing any wickets. This is the biggest opening partnership for England in the current series. The Indian bowlers completely failed to take wickets. Rory Burns (18) and Hamid (32) are unbeaten at the crease.

T-cess game over

In reply, England scored 21 runs without losing a wicket till tea and raised their upper hand in the match. England are just 57 runs behind India with all their wickets remaining. Haseeb Hameed was playing at 15 at tea while Rory Burns scored three runs.

All out for just 78 runs India

The English fast bowlers, led by James Anderson, bowled out India for just 78 in the first innings. For India, only openers Rohit Sharma (19 off 105 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (18 off 54 balls) managed to reach double figures. After that, the biggest contribution from the team was the extra runs with 16 runs. Anderson took three wickets for just six runs. Craig Overton (3 for 14), Oli Robinson (2 for 16) and Sam Curran (2 for 27) took advantage of Anderson’s pressure to wrap up the Indian innings.



India lost five wickets for 67 runs

In the fourth over after lunch, India lost the wicket of Shabha Pant (02), who was caught by the wicketkeeper off Robinson. India lost the wickets of Rohit, Mohammad Shami (0), Ravindra Jadeja (04) and Jaspreet Bumrah to take their score from 67 to nine. Overton ended the Indian innings with a catch to Mohammad Siraj (03) captain Joe Root.

Stay out just before lunch

India is now in crisis. Four important wickets went for just 56 runs. In the last over left before lunch, Ajinkya Rahane, who was going through bad form, was run by Oli Robinson. While Rahane, along with Rohit, was handling the innings, Butler caught him behind the wicket.

Skipper Virat Kohli was also dropped

James Anderson seems to be in full swing. India took three wickets for 21 runs. Kohli had made the same mistake earlier in the series. The Indian captain lost his wicket in the chase for the drive. He was caught by wicketkeeper Jose Butler for just seven runs.

The second wicket fell for four runs

After Rahul, James Anderson also walked to Pujara. Cheteshwar Pujara had high hopes for the match, but his poor form did not give up. After just one run, he kept going. The best out-swinger took the outer edge of his bat and got stuck in the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

India’s bad start

India’s first innings started badly. In the fifth ball of the over, KL Rahul was caught by James Anderson at the hands of Jose Butler. Rahul could not open the account even after playing 4 balls.

India (Playing XI)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (a), Ajinkya Rahane, Shabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.



England

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (c), Johnny Bairstow, Jose Butler (wk), Moin Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Oli Robinson, James Anderson.

And winning the toss Kohli was surprised

When Virat Kohli won the toss, there was surprise on his face. It came out of his tongue too – surprised. In fact, after winning 8 consecutive tosses, Kohli won the toss this time. However, there is an unexpected coincidence for Kohli. The team that won the toss at Leeds had to face defeat most of the time. In the last five Tests, whichever team has won the toss, it has lost. Earlier, people were batting on social media about R Ashwin. Fans were praying for Ashwin to get a place in the playing XI.

India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test after the first Test of the series ended in a draw due to rain. The players present in Team India at Headingley will play a Test match for the first time.

India v England, 3rd Test Possible 11: Will Ashwin get a chance at Headingley today? Learn about the India-England potential XI

India have played 6 Tests at Headingley

Team India (India Record Headingley) has played 6 Tests at the ground so far, winning 2 of them and losing 3 Tests. One Test match ended in a draw.

India had won Test matches here in 1986 and 2002. Earlier, India had drawn with England in 1979, while Team India had lost in 1952, 1959 and 1967. After 19 years, the Indian team will play Tests at this ground.

Bumrah Kapil can break Dev’s record and set a big record, behind the eyes of Tendulkar and Dravid

England were then reduced to just 67 runs.

Hosts England played their last Test at this ground in 2019 against Australia. England were bowled out for 67 in the first innings of the Test series. However, then in the second innings, England won by one wicket on the strength of Ben Stokes’ brilliant century.