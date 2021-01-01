India vs England live score: India vs England 3rd Test match India vs England lead Test cricket score

After a thrilling victory over Lord’s, Kohli and company will face hosts England sometime at Headingley. Team India is leading 1-0 in the five-match Test series. Under such circumstances, he will try to double the lead by winning the Test match. This time people are batting about R Ashwin on social media. Fans believe that Ashwin should be given a chance in the playing XI at Headingley.Scorecard

India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test after the first Test of the series ended in a draw due to rain. The players present in Team India at Headingley will play a Test match for the first time.

India v England, 3rd Test Possible 11: Will Ashwin get a chance at Headingley today? Learn about the India-England potential XI

India have played 6 Tests at Headingley

Team India (India Record Headingley) has played 6 Tests at the ground so far, winning 2 of them and losing 3 Tests. One Test match ended in a draw.

India had won Test matches here in 1986 and 2002. Earlier, India had drawn with England in 1979, while Team India had lost in 1952, 1959 and 1967. After 19 years, the Indian team will play Tests at this ground.

Bumrah Kapil can break Dev’s record and set a big record, behind the eyes of Tendulkar and Dravid

England were then reduced to just 67 runs.

Hosts England played their last Test at this ground in 2019 against Australia. England were bowled out for 67 in the first innings of the Test series. However, then in the second innings, England won by one wicket on the strength of Ben Stokes’ brilliant century.