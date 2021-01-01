India vs England Live Score: India vs England Lord’s Test Day 2 Live Score: India vs England Live Score and Updates

The first day of the Lord’s Test was in India’s name. KL Rahul’s century and Rohit Sharma’s 83 helped India reach 276 for three at the end of the day. England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first but the Indian batsmen did not allow England’s plan to succeed. The game started 15 minutes late on the first day. The next day there is no chance of rain but the sky will remain cloudy. And that could be a favorable situation for England bowlers.Looking at the situation on the field, it can be said that the first hour of the day is going to be very important. If KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane can comfortably face the new ball of James Anderson and Oli Robinson, then the Indian team can also score 500 runs.

It’s getting easier to bat on the pitch. But nothing can be said in Test cricket. But on the one hand, England will try to put pressure on the Indian team the next day by learning from the mistakes of the first day. On the other hand, Rahul and Rahane would like to take the team to a big score on the basis of the first day. The team will try to score so much that there is no chance to bat a second time.

