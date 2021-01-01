India vs England Lord’s Test reaction
London
The Indian fast bowlers first put pressure on England with their batting and then their sharp bowling destroyed their batting as Virat Kohli’s side recorded a big 151-run victory in the second Test at the historic Lord’s ground on Monday. Five-match series
The Indian fast bowlers first put pressure on England with their batting and then their sharp bowling destroyed their batting as Virat Kohli’s side recorded a big 151-run victory in the second Test at the historic Lord’s ground on Monday. Five-match series
What a great match
Siraj was great
Inverted match
Ishabh Pant also tweeted
Earlier, India declared their second innings at 298 for eight with Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) adding 89 runs for the ninth wicket.
#India #England #Lords #Test #reaction
READ Also President Ramnath Kovind: Parliament is the temple of our democracy, President Kovind in his speech on the eve of I-Day, President Ramnath Kovind on the eve of the 75th Independence Day; The main solution, no infrastructure can withstand the crisis of the second wave of Kovid, do not be careful, the vaccine is the best possible protection: epidemic, Olympics, Parliament ... President Kovind addressed the countrymen, find out what he said
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.