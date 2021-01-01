Trending

India vs England Lord’s Test reaction

London
The Indian fast bowlers first put pressure on England with their batting and then their sharp bowling destroyed their batting as Virat Kohli’s side recorded a big 151-run victory in the second Test at the historic Lord’s ground on Monday. Five-match series

Kohli and company are being congratulated on social media after this victory. Many veterans including Sachin, Sehwag and Laxman tweeted congratulations. India had set a target of 272 runs in 60 overs against England on the fifth and final day of the match, but Mohammad Siraj (4 for 32), Jaspreet Bumrah (33) (3 for 3), Ishant Sharma (2 for 13) and Mohammad Shami (1 for 13) bowled out England for 120 in the 52nd over.


Earlier, India declared their second innings at 298 for eight with Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) adding 89 runs for the ninth wicket.

