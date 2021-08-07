India vs England Michael Vaughan again took a jibe at Team India Social Media Users says rain saves England not India

Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan has once again taunted Team India. However, like every time, he has to face his face this time too. People showed him the mirror on social media. Actually, the first Test between India and England played in Nottingham ended in a draw. Not a single ball could be bowled on the fifth day due to rain.

India needed to score 157 runs in 98 overs to win the first Test. Huh. He had 9 wickets to fall. In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that the rain took away the potential victory from India. Most of the cricket fans were also believing that India would win this match easily. However, Michael Vaughan thinks quite the opposite. He tweeted, ‘Looks like rain is saving Indians here…’ After this he also posted a winking face with tongue emoji. He also tagged his tweet to ENGvIND.

Vaughan’s tweet went viral in no time. People made different comments on his tweet. Some say that the rain saved England, not India. Giving the example of the 2019 World Cup, some people also said that rain has saved England the most times.

@Joker122018 wrote in response to Vaughan’s tweet, ‘First you said grass, India scored 278 runs. Now India have equal chances of winning and you bring the rain in the middle. I would worry more about the English team than India who have been one of the most capable traveling sides.

@nsnitinsood wrote, ‘Try once and be realistic. It is England who have survived a defeat in the first Test. The ECB should try, with its full experience, to schedule cricket in locations and parts of the year that are least affected by rain. Or do they do so deliberately to avoid defeat?’

@sravan269 said, ‘I understand what you are saying based on past results, but anything is possible any day.’ @Vishal55200826 wrote, ‘We need 20 overs to chase 157 runs…. 20 overs is enough….

Looks like Rain may be saving Indian here… #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 8, 2021

@Rish_30_ wrote, ‘Looks like England don’t want to stop the rain….By the way… Salute to this man’s faith India need 157 to win and 9 wickets left….and according to his theory Indians from rain is being saved. After this, he also posted many emojis with faces of tears of happiness.

@KlassyRahuL81 shared a meme. In this, pictures of Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ross Taylor and rain were combined. It was written that he is the biggest troubleshooter to save teams in Test cricket. Steve Smith for Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara for India, Ross Taylor for New Zealand and Rain for England.





